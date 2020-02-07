Dublin make three changes for Croke Park clash with Cork

Dublin boss Mick Bohan has made three changes in personnel as the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions prepare to welcome Lidl National League Division 1 holders Cork to Croke Park.

Dublin's Caoimhe O'Connor under pressure from Cork's Melissa Duggan in last year's All-Ireland semi-final.

Two of the game’s big hitters lock horns at GAA HQ on Saturday evening (5pm), in a game that will precede the men’s fixture between Dublin and Monaghan.

Bohan watched his side defeat Mayo in Castlebar last weekend for a first victory of the season, and he’s handed starts to Orlagh Nolan, Hannah O’Neill and Caoimhe O’Connor for the visit of the Leesiders to the capital.

These sides met last in the 2019 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final, when the Sky Blues prevailed in front of 10,886 spectators at Croke Park, and O’Connor was one of the Dublin goal-scorers on that occasion.

Prior to that, Cork had claimed the bragging rights when the teams clashed in the 2019 Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-final. Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges eventually prevailed after extra-time in a classic Nowlan Park encounter, which was played in sweltering conditions.

For this latest meeting between the two rivals, Fitzgerald has gone with the same team that lined from the start against Tipperary.

That’s Saturday’s sole Division 1 fixture, before attention switches to the remaining three Round 3 games on Sunday.

Donegal, fresh from a smash and grab victory over Waterford last weekend, welcome Galway to O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny for a 12pm start, in what is the first of another double-header.

Donegal boss Maxi Curran has named an unchanged side for this game, while his Galway counterpart, Tim Rabbitt, has called in Noelle Connolly and Ríona Ní Flatharta for starts.

Rising young stars Lynsey Noone and Andrea Trill drop to the bench for this one, as the 2019 League and Championship runners-up aim to maintain their momentum following last weekend’s big win over Westmeath.

Elsewhere, there’s a 1pm start as Tipperary entertain Westmeath in Moyne-Templetuohy.

Tipp drew with Dublin first time out, before going down at home to Cork last Sunday.

Visitors Westmeath are badly in need of points, as they sit bottom of the table after drawing a blank thus far, and both sides are unchanged for a pivotal fixture.

At Swinford Amenity Park, there will be a 2.30pm throw-in as Mayo entertain Waterford.

Mayo boss Peter Leahy has called in goalkeeper Aisling Tarpey for a start, with Laura Brennan sitting this one out.

Saoirse Lally, Roisin Durkin, Alannah Duffy and Natasha Gaughan all started against Dublin but drop to the bench on this occasion, with Ciara McManamon, Maria Reilly, Jennifer Cawley and Amy Halligan handed starting places.

There’s also a goalkeeping change for Waterford, with Kelley Moroney given the nod in place of Rosie Landers.

Elsewhere in the team, there are starts for Maeve Ryan and Maggie Boylan, with Caoimhe McGrath and Kelly Ann Hogan dropping out, making it three changes in total for the Déise.

Dublin (v Cork): C Trant; É Rutledge, M Ní Scanaill, M Byrne; L Caffrey, N Collins, O Nolan; L Magee, J Dunne; K Sullivan, S Woods, C Rowe; R McDonnell, H O’Neill, C O’Connor.

Cork (v Dublin): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, S Leahy; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; L Coppinger, B O’Sullivan, L Cleary; Á O’Sullivan, S Noonan, O Finn.

Donegal (v Galway): A McColgan; A.M. Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, K Keeney, A Nee; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, K Ward; N Gordon, E McCroary, C Sharkey.

Galway (v Donegal): D Gower; S Lynch, N Connolly, S Molloy; C Crowe, C Cooney, F Cooney; A Davoren, O Divilly; L Coen, S Conneally, R Ní Flatharta; L Hannon, T Leonard, R Leonard.

Tipperary (v Westmeath): L Fitzpatrick; E Moore, L Spillane, E Cronin; M Curley, B Condon, S Lambert; L Dillon, C Kennedy; O Winston, E Morrissey, R Daly; S McKevitt, A Moloney, N Hayes.

Westmeath (v Tipperary): L McCormack; R Dillon, K McDermott, L Power; F Coyle, F Claffey, A Roche; J Maher, V Carr; A Dolan, L Archibold, L McCartan; T Dillon, S McCormack, J Draper.

Mayo (v Waterford): A Tarpey; N O’Malley, D Finn, D Caldwell; K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, S Cafferky; F Doherty, M Reilly, L Cafferky; J Cawley, R Kearns, A Halligan.

Waterford (v Mayo): K Moroney; M Dunford, R Dunphy, R Casey; M Wall, K McGrath, M Ryan; E Murray, C Fennell; R Tobin, M Boylan, A Wall; K Murray, L Devine, A Murray.