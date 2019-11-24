News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Douglas GAA to appeal proposed ban on 16 minor players

By Stephen Barry
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 07:19 PM

Douglas GAA club is to appeal proposed lengthy suspensions handed out to 16 championship-winning minor players and seven juvenile club officials.

Rebel Óg East has recommended the suspensions be imposed due to the ineligibility of the Douglas team which won the region's Under-18 Division 1 Football League final recently.

It's understood the proposed suspensions would see the players receive 12-week bans from all GAA activities, with the officials in line to be suspended for 48 weeks. If upheld, the suspensions would rule the players concerned out of all GAA activities, including schools competitions, such as the Corn Uí Mhuirí, and involvement in Cork under age panels.

Douglas competed in, and won, the Premier 1 Championship and League competitions earlier this year, which are run by the Rebel Óg central committee.

Rebel Óg East says that according to GAA rules, having played in the Premier competitions, the Douglas players were not eligible to play at a lower grade in the same season.

The seven club officials include five members of the minor management team who are also Douglas senior players. A 48-week suspension, if upheld, would see them ruled out of playing for their club for the majority of 2020.

The same suspensions for a further two juvenile club officials, if upheld, would rule them out of any involvement in running the club until they were served.

The appeals will be heard by a Cork GAA hearings committee, which will decide whether to impose the proposed sanctions or otherwise.

Douglas beat Aghada 2-14 to 2-12 in the Rebel Óg East League final on November 13, to complete a clean sweep of minor competitions.

Douglas GAA declined to comment on the controversy tonight.

