Dingle hangs on to deny Rochestown late-late show in Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 0-13 - 2-6 St Francis College Rochestown

Corn Uí Mhuirí holders Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne left a nine point lead slip in the final twenty minutes of this dramatic and enthralling semi-final clash with St Francis College Rochestown at Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon.

It was a strange game from the point of view that it appeared that Chorca Dhuibhne were cruising into another Corn Uí Mhuirí final as they led 0-9 to 0-0 as the clock ticked towards the 40th minute.

But then Rochestown finally got a break and when a Conor Russell free dropped short, Adam Cantwell rose highest to fist the ball to the Dingle net.

From a poor kick out that followed, substitute Ray O’Halloran raced through to crash the ball past outstanding Chorca Dhuibhne keeper Deividas Uosis. Then Russell added a point within a minute, suddenly within a three-minute spell, it was game on as Rochestown had cut the deficit to two ( 0-9 to 2-1).

But former All-Ireland minor winning Kerry keeper Deividas Uosis, who was playing his first game in goal in this season's Corn Uí Mhuirí, nailed a difficult free from the sideline and Cillian Falvey drove through for a superb point in the 49th minute to extend the holders lead to four again.

But Rochestown refused to throw on the towel, and with Pierce O’Halloran fetching great ball at midfield and Conor Russell a thorn in the Dingle side, Russell and Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich swapped points as the game entered its final five minutes.

Then Stephen O’Connor appeared to have kicked Corcha Dhuibhne into the final with a point in 56 th minute as surely Rochestown could not claw back a five-point lead with time running out.

But four unanswered points from O’Halloran, Russell with two frees and a 62nd minute point from Aaron Sheehy left the minimum between the sides and there was still drama in the final minute of added time. It was a case of hero turned villain, as firstly Russell kicked a wide and then got a second chance from a long-range free which unfortunately for Rochestown drifted wide and Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne had survived a massive scare.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne had dominated the opening half with Colm Ó Muircheartaigh and Cathal Ó Beaglaoich ruling the roost at midfield and despite the slippery conditions, the Dingle forward line carving openings at will through a porous Rochestown defence.

Colm Ó Muircheartaigh raced through the Cork defence and set up Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich for an opening point and then Deividas Uosis converted a free as Rochestown struggled to get any quality ball...

Then Rochestown spurned a great chance of finding the Dingle net when Adam Cantwell set up Josh Holohan but his goal-bound effort was blocked on the line by Séamus Ó Loinsigh.

Dingle added 0-5 before the break with Ruairi Ó Beaglaoich (2), Cillian Falvey, Dylan Geaney and Colm Moriarty all on target as Rochestown appeared not to be at the races as Chorca Dhuibhne led 0-7 to 0-0 at the half time.

To their credit Rochestown resumed a transformed side and it took a flying save by Gearoid Lyne to deny Alan O’Hare a goal and then Uosis saved with his feet from Cantwell as Rochestown were now after being denied four goal chances!

A free from Dylan Geaney and another superb free from Deividas Uosis saw Chorca Dhuibhne move 0-9 to 0-0 and looked in control but it only then the fireworks started but in the final analysis Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne held their never to make it to an all Kerry final against St Brendan’s.

Scorers:

PCD: R Ó Beaglaoich (0-4, 1f), D Uosis (0-3 frees), D Geaney (1f) and C Falvey (0-2 each), J Ághas and S Ó Conchúir (0-1 each)

St Francis: C Russell (0-4, 3 frees), A Cantwell and R O’Halloran (1-0 each), P O’Halloran and A Sheehy (0-1 each)

POBAILSCOIL CHORCA DHUINHNE ; D Uosis ( Dingle) ; S Ó Loinsigh ( An Ghaeltacht), T Ó Dubháin ( Dingle) , C Ó Flannúra (Dingle) ; P Ó Cathalláin ( An Ghaeltacht) , G Ó Leidhinn ( Annascaul) S Óg Móráin ( Dingle) ; Colm Ó Muircheartaigh( Annascaul) , J Ághas (Annascaul) ; C Ó Catháin ( Dingle), C Ó Failbhe ( Annascaul) , Colin ó Muircheartaigh ( Dingle) D Ó Géibheannaigh ( Dingle) , C Ó Beaglaoich ( An Ghaeltacht) , R Ó Beaglaoich ( An Ghaeltacht)

Subs: S Ó Conchúir for Ó Catháin (42)

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M White (Douglas); P Vaughan (Carrigaline), B O’Neill ( Douglas) , T Murphy (St Michael’s); S Downey (Shamrocks), N O’Connell (Cobh), ), S Andrews (Shamrocks); P O’Halloran (Ballygarvan), S Aherne (Douglas) ; C Russell (Douglas), S Fenton (Ballygran ) , J Honohan ( Carrigaline ); , A O’Hare (Douglas); A Hennessy (St Michael’s),, A Cantwell ( St Michaels )

Subs: R O’Halloran (Ballygarvan) for S Aherne ( h/t), J O’Connell (Douglas) for P Vaughan ( h/t), S Harrington (Passage ) for S Fenton , A Sheehy ( Douglas ) for J Honohan ( 54), M Harrington for S Downey ( 60)

Referee: M Meade (Limerick)