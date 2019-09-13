News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Davy Fitzgerald to decide on Wexford future this weekend

Davy Fitzgerald to decide on Wexford future this weekend
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Friday, September 13, 2019 - 10:18 AM

Current Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald will make a decision on his managerial future in the next 48 hours.

After guiding them to a first Leinster SHC title in 15 years, Wexford are keen for the Sixmilebridge man to remain on for a fourth year in charge having completed a three-year term.

It had been reported last week that he was on the verge of agreeing to remain on but that claim was premature as Fitzgerald was still weighing up his options.

Galway are believed to be interested in the idea of Fitzgerald filling the vacancy left by Micheál Donoghue. Louis Mulqueen, who led Liam Mellows to a senior Galway title in 2017, was a selector under Fitzgerald when Clare claimed the All-Ireland title six years ago and has been mentioned as being part of his ticket. Irish Examiner columnist Anthony Daly has also been linked with the managerial role but he is unaware of an approach from Galway.

With the Galway executive hoping to have a manager ready for ratification by October 1, clubs have until Monday to come back with nominations.

Three-time All-Ireland minor winning manager Jeff Lynskey is expected to be put forward while former Galway selector Mattie Kenny has already ruled himself out as he intends returning as Dublin boss in 2020.

It had been suggested Galway’s financial difficulties were part of the reason why Donoghue stepped aside and this would likely be a stumbling block for his successor.

The backdrop of unrest among players with the county board executive in relation to Donoghue’s resignation will be watched carefully.

There remains a slight chance the two-time All-Ireland winning goalkeeper may take a year out from management. That seemed to be the 48-year-old’s thinking following the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tipperary.

Whether I can do it again, I don’t know. I don’t want to think about it for a while. I think I just need to stop. It’s been 18 years playing and 13 other (managing at inter-county level)… no breather.

He also indicated he might be finishing up with Wexford because of the large commute involved from Sixmilebridge. “You do two hours 45 minutes from Clare and it isn’t an easy thing 120 times a year.

“They’re an unbelievable bunch. I really, really enjoy them and no matter what happens in Wexford I think I’ll be friends with these guys for a long time to come.”

READ MORE

Quirke set for Laois hot seat

More on this topic

Why are Dublin better conditioned than their rivals?Why are Dublin better conditioned than their rivals?

Croke Park may have more geniuses on show than an M.I.T. fire drillCroke Park may have more geniuses on show than an M.I.T. fire drill

Away from prying eyes: Where the Dublin dynasty takes shapeAway from prying eyes: Where the Dublin dynasty takes shape

'I’ll break your f**king two legs if you don’t f***ing perform''I’ll break your f**king two legs if you don’t f***ing perform'

Davy FitzgeraldWexfordTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Mauricio Pochettino has ‘no problem’ with Kieran Trippier after Spurs commentsMauricio Pochettino has ‘no problem’ with Kieran Trippier after Spurs comments

Vincent Kompany backs John Stones to prove doubters wrong at Manchester CityVincent Kompany backs John Stones to prove doubters wrong at Manchester City

England prop Sinckler ready to draw on Lions experience in JapanEngland prop Sinckler ready to draw on Lions experience in Japan

Jim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squadJim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squad


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks a beauty therapist how to tackle spots beyond your teenage years.Adult acne: Why it occurs and what you can do about it, according to an expert

One in five UK children has eczema, and struggles to stop scratching it. A dermatologist reveals how to manage the dry skin condition.Ask an expert: How do I stop my child scratching their eczema?

A mid-life crisis can happen to anyone, particularly those who feel they are on a treadmill of obligation when all they want is a feeling of freedom, writes Rita de Brún.Midlife turbulence a chance for change

The Cork Zine Archive is currently on display in UCC,offering a glimpse into a golden era for youth culture on Leeside, writes Des O’Driscoll.'Here was a first-hand account, almost like reading a diary of the time' - Cork Zine Archive on display at UCC

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »