Davy Fitzgerald questions wisdom of GAA extending training ban

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Wednesday, May 06, 2020 - 07:15 PM

Wexford hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald has questioned the wisdom of the GAA's decision to suspend inter-county training until further notice.

Under the Government's exit strategy, people will be permitted to meet in groups of four from May 18 onwards. Fitzgerald sees no problem with members of his panel training in pods of four, while at all times maintaining social distancing, but this would be in direct contravention of Croke Park's request for a cessation of training activity until they say otherwise.

"I suppose the most important thing I feel at the moment, I just want to see as many people healthy as possible and getting right. The next four to six weeks are very important and we have to stay to our measures as much as possible," Fitzgerald told RTÉ Six One News.

Do I think training in fours and using social distancing is a problem, I don’t, I really don’t. And I think it was good after nearly two months of isolation to allow that. For the GAA to take it away again, not 100% sure.

"All I can tell you is I know if any of my Wexford lads ring up and they want a programme or they want to know what to do, I’ll be helping them anyway I can in that respect because, you know what, it is a tough time, players are used to doing stuff. If they want help with anything, I’ll certainly be there.

"It is not about games for me. It is just making sure they are okay and they keep that form of exercise; that is very important, as well."

TOPIC: GAA

