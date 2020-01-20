News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
David Clifford to be named Kerry senior captain

By Colm O'Connor
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 04:15 PM

David Clifford is set to be confirmed as the Kerry senior football captain for 2020.

It will make for an early birthday present for the Fossa club man, who turns 21 on Wednesday.

Clifford has been nominated by the East Kerry Board after the division won the Kerry SFC last November, beating Dr Crokes in the final.

He was the only East Kerry player to start last year's All-Ireland finals, with Jack Sherwood and Dara Moynihan coming off the bench in both the drawn game and replay.

He will be among the youngest captains in inter-county football, with his first appearance of 2020 likely to come on Saturday as Kerry travel to Croke Park to face Dublin in their League opener.

The process of choosing Kerry captains is under the microscope at the moment with a County Board meeting next week likely to decide whether to maintain the current system of county champions nominating the captain.

There is a school of thought in the county that the system is outdated and Kerry might be better served allowing team management to appoint their own captain.

