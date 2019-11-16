News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Crom advance to semi-final with win over Ballyduff Lower

Crom advance to semi-final with win over Ballyduff Lower
By John Keogh
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 06:29 PM

Croom (Limerick) 0-8 - 0-6 Ballyduff Lower (Waterford)

Croom are into the Munster Club Junior Football Championship semi final after a hard fought 0-8 to 0-6 victory over Ballyduff Lower in Bruff.

The Limerick representatives never lost the lead after going 0-2 to 0-1 up after 10 minutes and will now play Tipperary’s Mullinahone in the semi final.

Mark O’Kelly top scored for Croom with three points, but it was the performances of the evergreen Mark Reidy and Mark O’Riordan that really caught the eye.

O’Riordan oozed class every time he was in possession and it was the former Limerick defender that opened the scoring in the third minute with a well taken point after being set up by Reidy.

Ballyduff missed a guilt edged goal chance on seven minutes when a loose ball fell to Jack Harrington, but Shane Burke scrambled back onto his line to make a smart save.

A fine Jack Lyons effort levelled the contest moments later, but that was as good as it got for the Waterford side.

Jamie Greaves immediately restored Croom’s advantage and then O’Kelly popped over his first free of the game to give them a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage.

Another O’Kelly free had Croom three to the good, but Ballyduff managed to cur the gap to two at the break thanks to an Emmet Power free.

O’Kelly and Lyons traded scores at the beginning of the second half, but Croom went 0-6 to 0-3 ahead on 36 minutes after Ryan O’Shea finished off a slick move that involved Mickey Cahill and Mark Reidy.

Ballyduff stormed back into the game in the final quarter with substitute Eoin Cummins very much to the fore with three points, but Croom held on for the win that was assured thanks to O’Shea’s second point in the 54th minute.

Scorers for Croom: M O’Kelly 0-3 (2f), R O’Shea 0-2, M O’Riordan, J Greaves and E O’Farrell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyduff Lower: E Cummins 0-3 (1f), J Lyons 0-2 and E Power (1f) 0-1.

Croom:S Burke; P Brennan, A Morrissey, D Hayes; D Woulfe, E Cregan, J Quirke; R O’Shea, M O’Riordan; D O’Farrell, J Greaves, K Laffan; M Cahill, M Reidy, M O’Kelly.

Subs: E O’Farrell for Cahill (39), J Malone for O’Riordan (48), S Lucey for D O’Farrell (57), D Lucey for O’Kelly (59).

Ballyduff Lower: A Carroll; G O’Rourke, C Power, B Power; C O’Brien, C Murphy, C Millea; C Lyons, J Lyons; D Reade, D Cheasty, R Dunphy; J Harrington, E Power, D Dixon.

Subs: E Cummins for Reade (10, inj), A Foley for Dixon (41), N Clifford for Harrington (47), R Coffey O’Shea for E Power (60).

Ref: D Grogan (Tipperary)

READ MORE

TJ Reid masterclass sees Shamrocks ease to Leinster hurling final

More on this topic

Dan Shanahan guides St Mary’s to first Munster winDan Shanahan guides St Mary’s to first Munster win

TJ Reid masterclass sees Shamrocks ease to Leinster hurling finalTJ Reid masterclass sees Shamrocks ease to Leinster hurling final

Blackrock edge Cloughduv in Cork IHC deciderBlackrock edge Cloughduv in Cork IHC decider

Na Gaeil power into last four of Munster Junior Football ChampionshipNa Gaeil power into last four of Munster Junior Football Championship

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Robbie Keane challenges new generation to ‘be a hero’ for Republic of IrelandRobbie Keane challenges new generation to ‘be a hero’ for Republic of Ireland

Henderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo gameHenderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo game

Oxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England foldOxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England fold

McClean eyes qualification after difficult monthMcClean eyes qualification after difficult month


Lifestyle

Kate Tempest’s Vicar Street show began with the mother of all selfie moments. The 33 year-old poet and rapper disapproves of mid-concert photography and instructed the audience to get their snap-happy impulses out of the way at the outset. What was to follow would, she promised, be intense. We should give ourselves to the here and now and leave our phones in our pockets.Kate Tempest dives deep and dark in Dublin gig

Des O'Sullivan examines the lots up for auction in Bray.A Week in Antiques: Dirty tricks and past political campaigns

All your food news.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »