Crom advance to semi-final with win over Ballyduff Lower

Croom (Limerick) 0-8 - 0-6 Ballyduff Lower (Waterford)

Croom are into the Munster Club Junior Football Championship semi final after a hard fought 0-8 to 0-6 victory over Ballyduff Lower in Bruff.

The Limerick representatives never lost the lead after going 0-2 to 0-1 up after 10 minutes and will now play Tipperary’s Mullinahone in the semi final.

Mark O’Kelly top scored for Croom with three points, but it was the performances of the evergreen Mark Reidy and Mark O’Riordan that really caught the eye.

O’Riordan oozed class every time he was in possession and it was the former Limerick defender that opened the scoring in the third minute with a well taken point after being set up by Reidy.

Ballyduff missed a guilt edged goal chance on seven minutes when a loose ball fell to Jack Harrington, but Shane Burke scrambled back onto his line to make a smart save.

A fine Jack Lyons effort levelled the contest moments later, but that was as good as it got for the Waterford side.

Jamie Greaves immediately restored Croom’s advantage and then O’Kelly popped over his first free of the game to give them a 0-3 to 0-1 advantage.

Another O’Kelly free had Croom three to the good, but Ballyduff managed to cur the gap to two at the break thanks to an Emmet Power free.

O’Kelly and Lyons traded scores at the beginning of the second half, but Croom went 0-6 to 0-3 ahead on 36 minutes after Ryan O’Shea finished off a slick move that involved Mickey Cahill and Mark Reidy.

Ballyduff stormed back into the game in the final quarter with substitute Eoin Cummins very much to the fore with three points, but Croom held on for the win that was assured thanks to O’Shea’s second point in the 54th minute.

Scorers for Croom: M O’Kelly 0-3 (2f), R O’Shea 0-2, M O’Riordan, J Greaves and E O’Farrell 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyduff Lower: E Cummins 0-3 (1f), J Lyons 0-2 and E Power (1f) 0-1.

Croom:S Burke; P Brennan, A Morrissey, D Hayes; D Woulfe, E Cregan, J Quirke; R O’Shea, M O’Riordan; D O’Farrell, J Greaves, K Laffan; M Cahill, M Reidy, M O’Kelly.

Subs: E O’Farrell for Cahill (39), J Malone for O’Riordan (48), S Lucey for D O’Farrell (57), D Lucey for O’Kelly (59).

Ballyduff Lower: A Carroll; G O’Rourke, C Power, B Power; C O’Brien, C Murphy, C Millea; C Lyons, J Lyons; D Reade, D Cheasty, R Dunphy; J Harrington, E Power, D Dixon.

Subs: E Cummins for Reade (10, inj), A Foley for Dixon (41), N Clifford for Harrington (47), R Coffey O’Shea for E Power (60).

Ref: D Grogan (Tipperary)