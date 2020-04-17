News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Cork hurling squad take on solo-run challenge for Marymount Hospice

By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Friday, April 17, 2020 - 05:47 PM

Cork forward Robbie O’Flynn is organising the fundraiser.
The Cork senior hurlers are to run a solo-run challenge over 48 hours to raise much-needed funds for Marymount Hospice.

The challenge will be run on the weekend of April 25/26 and will involve the entire Cork panel as well as management and support staff.

“One of the players is running it, Robbie O’Flynn,” said selector Ger Cunningham.

“He knows the scene out there because his mother works in Marymount. Obviously with the lockdown and so on their fund-raising has gone down, and Robbie’s organised this to try to help them - among other things they’re looking for iPads and phones in particular to help people to stay in touch.

“The idea is that there’s a solo-run which will be continued over 48 hours next weekend, and it’ll involve almost fifty people between players and management.

“We all do an hour. They’re going to run it, the players, but myself, Sully (Diarmuid O’Sullivan, selector) and Kieran (Kingston, manager) will probably walk it, but you film yourself doing your hour of soloing and then put up the clip online.

Obviously there’s a bit of slagging at the moment about who’ll get the graveyard shift, I can see a scenario where you’ll have the management going out at four in the morning to do their slot; the lads will have to have their beauty sleep.

“The GoFundMe page isn’t long up but there were 40 donations even in the short space of time that it’s been online, so we’d hope people will take an interest in the lead-up to the event next week and donate even more.

“It’s a great cause, and in fairness to the players, they’re the ones who are driving it, so hopefully we’ll get some funds together for them over the course of the next nine or ten days.”

For more information go to http://gofundme.com/corkhurlersformarymount.

