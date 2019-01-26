NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Con O'Callaghan in the line-up as Dublin name team for Monaghan clash

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 12:27 PM
By Joel Slattery

All-Ireland champions Dublin kick off their 2019 Allianz National Football League campaign tomorrow when they take on Monaghan in Clones.

After playing a host of unknown faces during the O'Byrne Cup where they lost the final to Westmeath, Jim Gavin's line-up sees a number of familiar names return to the fold.

Among those coming back into the side is two-time All-Ireland winner Con O'Callaghan, who remarkably is starting a National League game for the first time.

Con O'Callaghan

Having been on club duty with Cuala over the last few springs, O'Callaghan has been named corner-forward for the game at St Tiernach's Park.

Evan Comerford gets a chance in goal while Dean Rock, Jonny Cooper and Brian Fenton are also named.

READ MORE: ‘There were grown men there with tears in their eyes’ - Drew Wylie reflects on 2018

Monaghan have named Rory Beggan, Ryan Wylie and Darren Hughes in their starting XV while, Drew Wylie and Conor McManus are named amongst the substitutes.


Con O'CallaghanDublinJim GavinNational Football League

