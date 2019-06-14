Colm Callanan: Bench can drive Galway on like in 2017

Galway hurling goalkeeper Colm Callanan has called on their extended squad to drive them to All-Ireland glory — as they did in 2017.

After missing all of last year’s championship and this year’s league campaign through injury, Callanan (36) has forced his way back into the first-choice role and he thinks the options available to Micheál Donoghue will be key in the coming weeks.

Galway will secure their place in a fifth straight Leinster hurling final if they can beat Dublin at Parnell Park tomorrow evening, though it is possible that they will be knocked out of the championship altogether if they lose — and Wexford and Kilkenny draw in their game.

But with two wins and a draw to their name thus far, unbeaten Galway are in pole position in the province, and after their memorable win over Kilkenny at Nolan Park last weekend, Callanan insisted the battle for places is fierce, such is the competitiveness of the Galway squad.

“For us, lads put their hands up. It’s going to be a big selection headache for management again and that’s the way it has to be,” Callanan told Galway Bay FM.

Looking back to 2017, our bench won us that championship, hopefully we can keep that level up and push on.

Victory over Carlow and a draw with Wexford saw Galway stutter through their opening Leinster championship outings, but against Kilkenny there was a huge improvement in application.

Callanan said: “We would have liked to have won against Wexford but we had to turn our eyes on Kilkenny fairly quick and just get ready for it.

“We trained very well and right from the start we showed we were up for the game. We worked hard for each other and thankfully it worked out.”