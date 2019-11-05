Clubs call Mayo's motion of confidence vote into question

Mayo GAA chiefs have denied claims made by a number of clubs that a statement released after Monday night’s County Board meeting in MacHale Park, Castlebar, contained inaccuracies regarding a "motion of confidence" in the County Board executive.

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA, Louisburgh GAA, Ballycastle GAA, and Ardnaree Sarsfields GAA issued statements through social media in response to the Board’s claim that: "a vote of confidence proposed in the Mayo GAA executive and board at the meeting was resoundingly passed by all delegates".

However, all four clubs say that no vote took place on this "motion of confidence" at the meeting.

“We have been contacted by a number of club members in relation to this issue,” read the Charlestown GAA statement.

“It is our understanding that a motion was proposed by an honorary county board officer who is not a club delegate and seconded by a delegate, but that no vote was held on this very important motion.

“Our club delegate did not vote on this proposal nor was he given the opportunity and we would ask the County Board Executive to clarify last night’s statement.”

However, in response to a number of questions put to County Board officials, Mayo GAA issued a statement to clarify their position in relation to the "motion of confidence" issue.

“After a lengthy discussion among delegates on how to move forward for the betterment of Mayo GAA, a number of speakers called for support for the Executive to deal with the matter,” read the statement.

“A motion for a vote of confidence in the Executive was proposed and it was seconded by a number of individuals. There were no objections raised by any club delegate to this motion. As nobody present objected to the motion in any way the motion was taken as passed by all delegates without a vote required.”

A proposal to ban members of the media from attending any future County Board meetings — with the exception of the County Convention — was also passed on Monday night after a show of hands by the club delegates.

Three clubs said they disagreed with this motion being passed in their social media statements – Louisburgh, Charlestown and Ardnaree.

However, the statement from Mayo GAA chiefs insisted that this proposal was seconded and passed ‘overwhelmingly’ by club representatives.

“There was a motion proposed by members present at the meeting to exclude media from future County Board meetings, a lengthy discussion took place on this topic,” said Mayo GAA in their statement.

“As there were delegates for and against this proposal it was then voted on and was overwhelmingly carried.”

The meeting at MacHale Park did not discuss any matters relating to the dispute between the board and the Mayo GAA International Supporters’ Foundation.

It had been expected that a range of issues raised in recent correspondence by Mr Tim O’Leary, chairman of Foundation, would be addressed by Mayo GAA officials and club delegates after county chairman Mike Connelly vowed to hold a "real heart-to-heart" meeting last week.

However, a statement prepared by the Executive after the meeting and released by County Board spokesperson, Paul Cunnane, said: “In relation to tonight's meeting to respond to clubs, we received legal correspondence from Tim O'Leary and Eugene Rooney, and based on those letters we have now been advised that we cannot now comment any further on these matters.”

The statement added: “There was a vote of confidence proposed in the Mayo GAA executive and board at tonight's meeting which was resoundingly passed by all delegates.”

Chairman Mike Connelly declined to comment after the meeting.