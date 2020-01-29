News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

CIT advance to Trench Cup final in 10-goal thriller

By Aedín Dunne
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 09:31 PM

Cork Institute of Technology 6-13 - 4-10 Dundalk Institute of Technology

Cork IT put in an impressive scoring performance, led by Daniel Dineen, to book their place in the Trench Cup final with a comprehensive win over Oisin McConville’s Dundalk IT tonight.

The Cork students had lost to the same opposition in the league but turned the tables in style, with a sublime scoring performance from Cill na Martra’s Dineen, who finished with 3-4 to his name. He formed a lethal partnership with Damien Gore, the pair claiming 5-6 between them.

Cork IT sprinted into an early lead going 1-2 up in the opening minutes thanks to a goal and point from Dineen, followed by a minor from James Crean. But Dundalk awoke after five minutes and claimed a goal of their own courtesy of Cathal Finnegan.

CIT advance to Trench Cup final in 10-goal thriller

CIT gained control mostly through their turnover ability and tackling technique, frustrating Dundalk’s offensive efforts in the first period.

Armagh legend McConville’s charges began to settle in the second quarter though with scores from Finnegan, Lorvan Smyth, James Wilson and Gary Mohan but a secons goal from Kerry’s Gavin O’Brien kept the whip hand with Cork IT and they finished the half with a one point lead (2-6 to 2-5).

Dineen, Damien Gore, O’Brien and James Crean all raised white flags for Cork IT but few could have foreseen the scoring blitz they were about to unleash in the third quarter.

First they hit Dundalk for an unanswered 1-2 (Gore goal) and then a further 1-4 (Dineen with the goal) without reply as Gore began to wreak havoc. He scored 2-2 in the second half.

Dundalk IT grabbed a scrappy fourth goal in a ten-goal thriller with timne running out, but by that stage Keith Ricken’s men were out the gap and looking forward to the decider as they look to bounce back at the first time of asking to Sigerson Cup football.

The second Trench Cup semi final is Thursday night between Mary I and Trinity College at Rockwell/Rosegreen (7pm).

Scorers for Cork IT: D. Dineen (3-4, 1 free), D. Gore (2-2, 1 free), G. O’Brien (1-0), J. Crean (0-2), B. Murphy (0-2), K. O’Donovan (0-1), D. O’Connell (0-1), E McGreevy (0-1)

Scorers for Dundalk IT: C. Finnegan (2-3, 2 frees), N Kearns (0-1), S Mulroy (0-2, 1 free), R. O’Neill (0-1), G. Mohan (0-1), J Wilson (0-1), L. Smyth (0-1)

CORK IT: J O’Keefe (Cork); A McAuliffe (Kerry), A Browne (Cork), S Daly (Cork); B Hodnett (Cork), E Lavers (Cork), P Ring (Cork); K Murphy (Kerry), D O’Connell (Cork), M Buckley (Cork), B Murphy (Cork), G O’Brien (Kerry); D Gore (Cork), J Crean (Kerry), D Dineen (Cork).

Subs: Eoin McGreevey for Buckley (22), C O’Donoghue for O’Connell (HT), R Maguire for Murphy (HT), K O Donovan for Buckley (50), B Hyland for O’Brien (51).

DUNDALK IT: C McDermott (Monaghan); M Byrne (Meath), H Osborne (Louth), C Magennis (Armagh); S Hamilton (Cavan), E Callaghan (Louth), K O’Neill (Louth); E Walsh (Antrim), N Kearns (Monaghan); S Mulroy (Louth), R O’Neill (Armagh), L Smyth (Monaghan); C Finnegan (Meath), G Mohan (Monaghan), J Wilson (Monaghan)

Subs: C McGlynn for Osborne (HT), D Luckie for Byrne (50), C Boylan for Smyth (52).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow)

Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork's old failings, Déise reborn, danger of 14 Cats, Limerick in Tipp heads?

READ MORE

Late surge helps Mary I into Fitzgibbon Cup last four

More on this topic

Late surge helps Mary I into Fitzgibbon Cup last fourLate surge helps Mary I into Fitzgibbon Cup last four

Watch the Sigerson Cup final live: IT Carlow bid for first-ever title against DCUWatch the Sigerson Cup final live: IT Carlow bid for first-ever title against DCU

'I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp' - GAA'I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp' - GAA

All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone retires from Donegal footballAll-Ireland winner Leo McLoone retires from Donegal football

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Munster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout aboutMunster Schools Senior Cup: CBC give absent fans something to shout about

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be interested in move to TottenhamChelsea striker Olivier Giroud could be interested in move to Tottenham

Everton brush off Barcelona interest in RicharlisonEverton brush off Barcelona interest in Richarlison

World Indoor Championships set for China in March cancelled over Coronavirus fearsWorld Indoor Championships set for China in March cancelled over Coronavirus fears


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

Corporate wellness is a relatively new concept. But it doesn’t take a huge leap of progressive thought to know healthy workers make a healthy company and the healthier your employees are the bigger the bottom line.Learning Points: Hired and tired? Let’s all strive for work wellness

I feel something that comes up time and time again in conversations with friends of mine who are parents is the feeling our kids get away with a lot more than we ever did when we were younger.Mum's the word: Oh, for the good old days when children listened to parents

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

  • 1
  • 3
  • 20
  • 22
  • 39
  • 44
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »