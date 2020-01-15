Casement Park redevelopment given renewed hope

There's renewed hope for the redevelopment of Casement Park today.

Northern Ireland Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey says the building of a new stadium is a key priority of the new Stormont Executive.

Plans for a 34,000-capacity stadium were originally submitted in early 2017 but were held up due to a lack of a sitting government in Stormont.

The stadium has been lying idle since 2013.

Tom Daly, chairman of the Casement Project Board, said: “Ulster GAA, the Casement Park Project Board and our members throughout Ulster warmly welcome the commitment provided within ‘New Decade New Approach’ to see the completion of the Regional Stadia Programme and the GAA’s new provincial stadium in West Belfast.

“It is a reflection of their commitment to the project and to the sporting and economic benefits that a new Casement Park will provide that the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey and the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy visited the site within their first few days in office.

“We will continue to work closely with the Department for Infrastructure to conclude the planning assessment, as we look forward to delivering an iconic stadium for Gaels throughout Ulster.”