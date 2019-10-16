Cahill can bring ‘direction’ to Déise, reckons Greene

There is method behind Liam Cahill’s madness in dropping Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan, according to former Waterford star Jim Greene.

The Mount Sion legend wouldn’t have done it himself but appreciates Cahill is free to pick his panel as he wishes.

Starting by hailing Michael “Brick” Walsh as he steps away from inter-county hurling, Greene said: “He is entitled to retire at this stage, he has given so much to us and will be a big loss. His presence will be felt greatly. He’s a great motivator and a great example.

“As far as Maurice and Noel is concerned, it’s a new manager, you know. I’m sure he (Cahill) has watched videos before he made up his mind. Noel has been a phenomenal servant, won those All Stars, and one of the best corner-backs around and Maurice has been a great servant too.

“It seems like the man has gone in there and he has his own ideas and is implementing them the way he sees fit. I’ve no problem with that because he’s showing direction. I mightn’t have done it the way he is doing it but the players need direction because they were a bit lost in themselves this past year.”

Greene defended fellow clubman Páraic Fanning who was manager this past season. “They got rid of the manager but he wasn’t on the field and it was on the field that we lost our way and every game from the first one when we lost to Clare by a point proved that. We got worse and there wasn’t a huge effort or hunger.

I’m not sure of the reasons but I’m glad there’s a new sweep there. I wouldn’t have got rid of the manager — he was looking to make change — but it would have taken time.

"He wasn’t given that time and I’m not saying all this because he’s a clubman of mine but he’s a good coach and manager and unbelievably passionate about Waterford.”

Greene is impressed that Stephen Frampton and Stephen Molumphy are on board as Cahill’s selectors. “They are two men who gave their all to Waterford and they will instil that commitment into these players.

“If Cahill sees the need to cull a few then fair enough because he’s the manager. I’m sure there is some method behind his madness if you want to put it that way. He’s made his decisions and please God they will work.”

Cahill has spoken of putting Greene’s other clubman Austin Gleeson in at centre-back from the outset of 2020 but the 1982 All Star is not sure. “I see him in midfield. He played there the whole year for us and had his best championship. For too long he’s been moved around having to plug holes and not playing his natural game.

“The expectation has been on him to do these things because he was a boy with a man’s arse and his own game was going out the window. He’d be a great centre-back but he’d play well in goal too. I saw him in a couple of league games this year and he was centre-back against Kilkenny and the next day against Tipp he was right-half forward.

“He’s 24 now, an All Star, a hurler of the year, and yet to be allowed to master one position. He’s never been given the chance. The longer you play in one position the more you’re able to read the game and better yourself there.

“I don’t see him as a man to mark — he’s too good for that. But in midfield he can be both the attacking defender and forward. The opposition needs to worry about him more than him worrying about them.”