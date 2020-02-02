Brian Fox secures the points for Tipperary after frantic fightback

Louth 1-7 - 0-11 Tipperary

Tipperary showed all their class to come from behind and claim the two points on offer in Drogheda against Louth in Division 3 of the Allianz FL.

Brian Fox

The self-assurance of David Power's side was one thing, but the poise Brian Fox showed to fire over the winning score in additional time was stunning. Having dropped one short into the Louth goalkeeper's hands minutes previously, Fox didn’t blink when the opportunity arose again.

Due to a strong wind, the game boiled down to a frantic finale with Tipperary thundering over the contest's last five scores to achieve victory. Overall, the visitors managed the conditions better when they were attacking.

Credit to Louth, they shaded the encounter for long stretches, keeping Tipperary scoreless for 30 minutes, but crucially they didn’t put enough scores on the board when they were on top with the wind at their backs.

Conor Sweeney gave Tipperary an early two-point lead but being despite being visibly low on confidence, Wayne Kierans’ side soon settled and forged a three-point margin through some impressive pressing.

That provided Louth with the platform to launch numerous counter-attacks. Sam Mulroy profited the most at this stage and got the home side up and running with a wonderful mark. Emmet Carolan then came up from centre-back to fire over from long range before Mulroy would go on to add to his tally as Louth lead 0-5 to 0-2 at the turn.

Midfielder Tommy Durnin then looked to propel Louth to their first home win in 12 months when he lobbed Evan Comerford with a speculative effort for a point.

However, then came unrelenting pressure from Tipperary. Sweeney clipped over a sideline to eventually get their scoreboard ticking again, quickly followed up by Fox, sub Kevin O’Halloran and Kevin Fahey points. Fahey’s was a superb score directly from a training ground move.

As Tipperary ate into the deficit, Mulroy would respond with two frees from two rare Louth attacks midway through the second period.

That looked to be enough for the hosts, with Tipp running out of ideas and Louth packing their defence. However, the introduction of Alan Moloney proved decisive.

From distance, the big Rockwell Rovers man spun two points over from the outside of his left boot to provide the impetus for Tipperary to power on and set up Fox to complete the raid.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark) T Durnin (1-1, 1 mark); and E Carolan (0-1).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-3, 2 frees, 1 sl); B Fox and A Moloney (0-2 each); K Fahey, K O’Halloran, J Kennedy (f) and L Boland (0-1 each)

LOUTH: C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, F Donohoe; E Callaghan, E Carolan, J Clutterbuck; J Califf, T Durnin; L Jackson, B Duffy, P Mathews; C Downey, C Grimes, S Mulroy.

Subs: G Garland for Jackson (48), E Duffy for Grimes (58), C Early for Mathews (62), O Murray for Corcoran (67), A Mooney for Donohoe (69)

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, C Shaughnessy; E Moloney, K Fahey, D Brennan; S O’Brien, C Kennedy; B Maher, J Kennedy, J Lonergan; L Boland, C Sweeney, B Fox.

Subs: K O’Halloran for Lonergan (h-t), R Quigley for B Maher (h-t) A Moloney for C Kennedy (54), C Kennedy for Boland (61).

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)