News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Brian Fox secures the points for Tipperary after frantic fightback

By Dan Bannon
Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 06:43 PM

Louth 1-7 - 0-11 Tipperary

Tipperary showed all their class to come from behind and claim the two points on offer in Drogheda against Louth in Division 3 of the Allianz FL.

Brian Fox
Brian Fox

The self-assurance of David Power's side was one thing, but the poise Brian Fox showed to fire over the winning score in additional time was stunning. Having dropped one short into the Louth goalkeeper's hands minutes previously, Fox didn’t blink when the opportunity arose again.

Due to a strong wind, the game boiled down to a frantic finale with Tipperary thundering over the contest's last five scores to achieve victory. Overall, the visitors managed the conditions better when they were attacking.

Credit to Louth, they shaded the encounter for long stretches, keeping Tipperary scoreless for 30 minutes, but crucially they didn’t put enough scores on the board when they were on top with the wind at their backs.

Conor Sweeney gave Tipperary an early two-point lead but being despite being visibly low on confidence, Wayne Kierans’ side soon settled and forged a three-point margin through some impressive pressing.

That provided Louth with the platform to launch numerous counter-attacks. Sam Mulroy profited the most at this stage and got the home side up and running with a wonderful mark. Emmet Carolan then came up from centre-back to fire over from long range before Mulroy would go on to add to his tally as Louth lead 0-5 to 0-2 at the turn.

Midfielder Tommy Durnin then looked to propel Louth to their first home win in 12 months when he lobbed Evan Comerford with a speculative effort for a point.

However, then came unrelenting pressure from Tipperary. Sweeney clipped over a sideline to eventually get their scoreboard ticking again, quickly followed up by Fox, sub Kevin O’Halloran and Kevin Fahey points. Fahey’s was a superb score directly from a training ground move.

As Tipperary ate into the deficit, Mulroy would respond with two frees from two rare Louth attacks midway through the second period.

That looked to be enough for the hosts, with Tipp running out of ideas and Louth packing their defence. However, the introduction of Alan Moloney proved decisive.

From distance, the big Rockwell Rovers man spun two points over from the outside of his left boot to provide the impetus for Tipperary to power on and set up Fox to complete the raid.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark) T Durnin (1-1, 1 mark); and E Carolan (0-1).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-3, 2 frees, 1 sl); B Fox and A Moloney (0-2 each); K Fahey, K O’Halloran, J Kennedy (f) and L Boland (0-1 each)

LOUTH: C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, F Donohoe; E Callaghan, E Carolan, J Clutterbuck; J Califf, T Durnin; L Jackson, B Duffy, P Mathews; C Downey, C Grimes, S Mulroy.

Subs: G Garland for Jackson (48), E Duffy for Grimes (58), C Early for Mathews (62), O Murray for Corcoran (67), A Mooney for Donohoe (69)

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Meagher, C Shaughnessy; E Moloney, K Fahey, D Brennan; S O’Brien, C Kennedy; B Maher, J Kennedy, J Lonergan; L Boland, C Sweeney, B Fox.

Subs: K O’Halloran for Lonergan (h-t), R Quigley for B Maher (h-t) A Moloney for C Kennedy (54), C Kennedy for Boland (61).

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)

More on this topic

Ryan McMenamin thrilled by fight as Fermanagh trump RoscommonRyan McMenamin thrilled by fight as Fermanagh trump Roscommon

Spirited Offaly fightback earns first point against LongfordSpirited Offaly fightback earns first point against Longford

Seanie Furlong front and centre as Wicklow secure points against WaterfordSeanie Furlong front and centre as Wicklow secure points against Waterford

Victory over Antrim gives Sligo back-to-back winsVictory over Antrim gives Sligo back-to-back wins

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Quirke: 'Start noticing the guys who are here because we’ve a lot of really good footballers'Quirke: 'Start noticing the guys who are here because we’ve a lot of really good footballers'

Solskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energySolskjaer blames dull draw with Wolves on lack of energy

Old Ireland and Farrell's potential new structures both on show in shaky winOld Ireland and Farrell's potential new structures both on show in shaky win

Killian Spillane edges it at the death for KerryKillian Spillane edges it at the death for Kerry


Lifestyle

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

Kesha is clearly having fun. And having been through the mill so publicly who could begrudge her?Album Review: Kesha, High Road

As Keith Barry hits the road with his latest tour, he tells Marjorie Brennan about his life in magic, working with Hollywood stars, and the hypnotised person who tried to have sex with a chair.Keith Barry on life as a 'brain hacker

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »