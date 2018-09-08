Brian Cuthbert confident about Cork football future

By Michael Moynihan

Brian Cuthbert, a member of the sub-committee set up by Cork GAA chiefs to look at the future of football in the county, has said the submissions received have been “constructive, well thought out and really positive”.

Set up in the wake of Cork’s disappointing displays in this year’s championship, the sub-committee, which also features Conor Counihan and Graham Canty, has been examining the submissions invited from interested parties.

“The stakeholders around the county were asked for opinions and those opinions have come in, from clubs, groups, players and so on,” said Cuthbert.

“All of that information is greatly appreciated and based on sound experience and principles. We’ve examined them and I think they mirror the experience of those on the committee; they’ve been 100% constructive and well thought out, really positive contributions which are a big aid to us in grasping what people want to see.”

Speaking on the same day that Kevin McStay resigned as Roscommon manager, citing the challenges of resourcing the county side as he stepped down, Cuthbert compared his own experience as Cork football manager.

“That’s all I can point to and resources aren’t really the problem here. In my experience with Cork GAA there wasn’t a resource issue.

“I think pointing to resources can be a crutch. If Dublin are the standard-bearers in terms of preparation, I don’t think their preparation is all about having the best resources in Dublin either.

“In the winter time they train on one pitch with a couple of lights, not a fantastic high-performance facility.

“In the summer they train in St Anne’s, a pitch with their own dressing-rooms. That’s it.

“We have particular issues in Cork and this committee aims to address those issues and come forward with recommendations, simple as.”

“Whatever is decided by the committee will put a future direction on how Cork football develops and on the way it’s structured.

“What you see in terms of the issues raised by all contributors, those issues need to be sorted so that Cork can challenge at the top table.”

Cuthbert stressed the need for perspective among those involved in football in the county.

“The reality for someone involved in a dual senior club may be different to someone involved in a small junior club - but those are still realities.

“One of the things that needs to happen is the creation of a Cork football family, where there’s no disconnect between the teams and the supporters on the ground.

“That involves everybody, and this is the first step in that direction. With any sport, identity is crucial, and history might suggest that it’s easier to identify as a Cork hurling supporter than a football supporter, but if Cork are successful it’ll be easier to identify as a football supporter.

“We all want to be proud of what we represent, where we’re from, and winning games feeds into that. If there’s a structure for football that’s geared towards certain goals, and Cork teams start winning, it’ll be very positive.”

Having mentioned the Cork hurling support, is that itself a crutch for football people within the county, the fact that the Rebel hurlers draw more support than the footballers?

“I think anything can be a crutch. I think there are enough resources, enough of a population and enough clubs to ensure that Cork challenge on two fronts.

“There’s no reason why we can’t believe that can be created. The day we stop believing that can be a reality is the day we might as well pack in one and just play the other.

“To be fair, I don’t see the players ever using that. For me, it’s a lazy assumption. It might be easier in Kerry or Kilkenny but we’re the largest county and we have the most clubs.

“We have a lot of the necessary infrastructure. I think there’s a good opportunity for change.”