Bergin masterclass sees Conahy Shamrocks advance to face Russell Rovers in final

All-Ireland Club JHC semi-final

Conahy Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 3-18 - 1-12 Eoghan Rua (Derry)

Three first-half goals laid the foundations for a comprehensive victory for Kilkenny side Conahy Shamrocks against Derry’s Eoghan Rua at Inniskeen.

The Leinster champions led from start to finish and in James Bergin they had the games outstanding player.

Bergin is already making a name for himself at colleges level with DCU and after just 25 seconds here, he played in Kieran Mooney for his side’s first goal.

Eoghan Rua responded well from that early setback and, helped by the free-taking of Sean Leo McGoldrick, the Derry champions trailed by one after the opening quarter, 1-2 to 0-4. In the next six minutes Bergin netted twice to help his side to a 3-6 to 0-8 half-time lead.

The game was effectively over as a contest on 41 minutes when Eoghan Rua’s Niall Holly received his marching orders for a high tackle on Brian Healy, and the Shamrocks easily saw out the reminder of the game to record 12 point victory.

CONAHY SHAMROCKS: P. Delaney, S. Callinan, D. Healy, L. Cass, D. Cuddihy, B. Healy, E. Carroll, D. Brennan, E. Delaney (0-2 1F), K. Mooney (1-1) J. Mullan, E. Cahill (0-1), J. Bergin (2-9, 5f), T. Phelan (0-1), B. Murphy.

Subs: T. Rice (0-2) for for B. Murphy (49), T. Nolan for D. Healy (51), S. Brennan for J. Mullan (57), P. Gunner for B. Healy (60).

EOGHAN RUA: K. McGarry, C. Lagan, B. McGoldrick, P. Dallas, Ciaran McGoldrick, Colm McGoldrick, A. Boyle, L. McGoldrick, T. Magee, A. Rafferty (0-1), S.L. McGoldrick (0-9, 6f), N. Holly (0-1), D. Mooney (0-1), R. Mooney (1-0), D. Mullan.

Subs: D. McGoldrick for R. Mooney; C. Lenehan for A. Rafferty, (both 55), L. McMullan for A. Rafferty (59).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork).