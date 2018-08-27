Home»Sport

Arrabawn U15 hurling: Banner tyros impress to topple Tipp in thriller

Monday, August 27, 2018 - 04:00 AM

By Colm O'Connor

An impressive Clare side defeated their Tipperary hosts 1-14 to 0-16 to win the Arrabawn U15 hurling tournament title in Leahy Park, Cashel, on Saturday.

Tipperary started at pace with Darragh Stakelum and Stephen Ferncombe on target before the Banner settled with a run of points. Adam Hogan then netted after a bursting run. Two Tiernan Slattery frees extended the Clare lead to five points before Tipperary enjoyed a spell of dominance with scores from Ferncombe, Stakelum, and Eoin Grace to draw level at the break, 1-4 to 0-7.

It was nip and tuck on the restart with the sides level five times. Ferncombe was the scorer in chief for Tipperary with Slattery showing his accuracy at the other end.

Tipperary were reduced to 14 men following a second yellow card for Paul Seymour entering the final quarter. Clare made their drive for the line with scores from Slattery, Fionn McInerney, Luke O’Halloran, and Keith Smyth pushing them three clear.

But back came Tipperary again as a Ferncombe free and wonder score from Edward Meagher cut the gap to the minimum.

But the equaliser was to prove elusive as the young Clare squad celebrated a stunning victory.

CLARE: C Ryan, A Shanahan, M Reidy, C Beirne, D Keogh, E Guilfoyle, O O’Donnell (0-1), F McInerney (0-1), J Guyler (0-1), K Barry, K Smyth (0-2), A Hogan (1-0), O Clune, T Slattery (0-8), E Murphy, L O’Halloran (0-1). C McGroary, M O’Loughlin, K O’Connor, D McInerney, E Talty, J Collins, D Nagle, P Crotty.

TIPPERARY: J O’Dwyer, C Horgan, DJ McGrath, L Galvin, J Duncan, J Leamy, E Meaghar (0-1), E Ryan, P Seymour, L Shanahan, C McKelvey (0-2), E Grace (0-1), S Ferncombe (0-9 frees), T Cahill, D Stakelum (0-2), L McCormack (0-1), R Doyle, D Slattery, D Ryan, M Ryan, E Butler, K Donnelly, D Fogarty.


KEYWORDS

Arrabawn U15Under 15 All-Ireland Hurling Championship

Related Articles

Anthony Daly still has hunger for inter-county role, reckons Dub Corcoran

A sense of destiny for the Banner, believes Gilligan

Team news: Clare unchanged for clash with Tribe

Clare fan: ‘I was dragged off Páirc Uí Chaoimh like a dog’

More in this Section

Manchester United warned any squabbling could play into the hands of rivals City

Hector Bellerin hails team spirit as Arsenal halt losing run

Pep Guardiola relaxed despite Manchester City dropping first points of the season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Alisson antics are a sign of confidence


Today's Stories

Hurlers whose swing makes them identifiable

Cork need to put steel fist into silk glove

Hurlers whose swing makes them identifiable

Ode to a joyous championship

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 25, 2018

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »