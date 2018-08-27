Arrabawn U15 hurling: Banner tyros impress to topple Tipp in thriller

By Colm O'Connor

An impressive Clare side defeated their Tipperary hosts 1-14 to 0-16 to win the Arrabawn U15 hurling tournament title in Leahy Park, Cashel, on Saturday.

Tipperary started at pace with Darragh Stakelum and Stephen Ferncombe on target before the Banner settled with a run of points. Adam Hogan then netted after a bursting run. Two Tiernan Slattery frees extended the Clare lead to five points before Tipperary enjoyed a spell of dominance with scores from Ferncombe, Stakelum, and Eoin Grace to draw level at the break, 1-4 to 0-7.

Panel shot ahead of the U15 final v ⁦@TipperaryGAA⁩ in Cashel. pic.twitter.com/gMBK2rYbLl— Clare GAA C&G Dev (@claregaacg) August 25, 2018

It was nip and tuck on the restart with the sides level five times. Ferncombe was the scorer in chief for Tipperary with Slattery showing his accuracy at the other end.

Tipperary were reduced to 14 men following a second yellow card for Paul Seymour entering the final quarter. Clare made their drive for the line with scores from Slattery, Fionn McInerney, Luke O’Halloran, and Keith Smyth pushing them three clear.

But back came Tipperary again as a Ferncombe free and wonder score from Edward Meagher cut the gap to the minimum.

But the equaliser was to prove elusive as the young Clare squad celebrated a stunning victory.

CLARE: C Ryan, A Shanahan, M Reidy, C Beirne, D Keogh, E Guilfoyle, O O’Donnell (0-1), F McInerney (0-1), J Guyler (0-1), K Barry, K Smyth (0-2), A Hogan (1-0), O Clune, T Slattery (0-8), E Murphy, L O’Halloran (0-1). C McGroary, M O’Loughlin, K O’Connor, D McInerney, E Talty, J Collins, D Nagle, P Crotty.

TIPPERARY: J O’Dwyer, C Horgan, DJ McGrath, L Galvin, J Duncan, J Leamy, E Meaghar (0-1), E Ryan, P Seymour, L Shanahan, C McKelvey (0-2), E Grace (0-1), S Ferncombe (0-9 frees), T Cahill, D Stakelum (0-2), L McCormack (0-1), R Doyle, D Slattery, D Ryan, M Ryan, E Butler, K Donnelly, D Fogarty.