Approval on hold for Semple Stadium plan

The Tipperary County Council are seeking further information on the redevelopment of Semple Stadium’s Kinane Stand before deciding to give it the go-ahead.

The Thurles Gaelic Sportsground Society Ltd and Tipperary County Board have been asked for more details concerning the multi-million euro plans to transform the area affectionately known as The Old Stand.

It had been anticipated that the council’s decision would be made known yesterday, but there has been a slight delay in proceedings as councillors look for additional documents on the proposal.

Last upgraded 12 years ago as part of a major €18m refurbishment project for the stadium, the Kinane Stand’s capacity of 14,500 will not change should planning permission be granted.

However, it is envisaged that an extra floor will be put in place to include a gym, physio and changing rooms, a kitchen, reception, stores, as well as media rooms.

Lodged in April, the planning application also includes reconfiguration of the seating area and modifications to the ground floor, including turnstiles, the construction of a new exit gate, and three service cores providing access to upper floor levels, which will include wheelchair-accessible turnstiles. Wilson Architecture in Cork was commissioned to help put together the planning application.

The Tipperary County Board also intend revamping the dressing rooms for the adjacent Dr Morris Park for which their commercial sub-board has been raising funds.

Established earlier this year, the commercial group features the likes of CEO of county sponsor Teneo, Declan Kelly; publican Louis Fitzgerald; ex-Irish Water managing director John Tierney; and former rugby and soccer internationals Alan Quinlan and Niall Quinn.

Public ticket allocations for both the Kinane and Ryan Stands for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 5 game between Tipperary and Limerick have now sold out.

Sunday will see total attendance at this year’s provincial round-robin surpass last year’s 203,445 figure. The number for the eight matches thus far is 180,765.