All-Star Conor Cooney concern for Galway ahead of Championship

Galway boss Micheal Donoghue will face a sweat over the fitness of another All Star as Conor Cooney left the field on crutches, on an awful weekend for St Thomas’.

The 26-year-old forward injured his ankle late in the 1-17 to 0-14 championship loss to Liam Mellows in Athenry. With Joe Canning already set for an extended period on the sidelines, Donoghue may have to do without another influential attacker.

Elsewhere in Senior A Group 1, Turloughmore put four-time All-Ireland champions Portumna to the sword, 4-18 to 1-12, in Athenry. Substitute Richard Doyle scored two goals for the winners. Jason Flynn’s Tommy Larkins also began Group 1 with a win, beating Castlegar 2-15 to 0-16, with Eoghan Nevin scoring both goals in Ballinasloe.

In Group 2 of the Senior A Division, Gort had a 3-12 to 0-14 victory over Kilandeema-Leitrim at Loughrea. Ger O’Donoghue scored twice, with Sylvie Óg Linnane providing the other goal.

Jamie Ryan scored 2-12 as Loughrea enjoyed a 3-17 to 0-16 win over Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry at Duggan Park. A late goal from Mark O’Regan gave Sarsfields a 1-17 to 1-14 win against Cappataggle. A free from Galway forward Niall Burke helped Oranmore-Maree secure a 1-19 to 1-17 win against Craughwell at Salthill.

Athenry made the best possible start to their campaign in Group 1 with a 1-19 to 0-18 win against Beagh in Loughrea. Cathal Mannion scored 0-9, but it just wasn’t enough for Ahascragh-Fohenagh, who lost 0-18 to 0-11 to Pádraig Pearses in Kenny Park.

In Group 2 of Senior B, Ardrahan won 2-16 to 1-9 against Abbeyknockmoy at Duggan Park. Kilimordaly had a 2-22 to 2-15 win against Ballinderreen, while Clarinbridge beat Mullagh 0-20 to 1-12.