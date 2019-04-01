NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
All-Ireland freshers hurling final set for Gaelic Grounds following venue disagreement

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Monday, April 01, 2019 - 06:45 PM

The All-Ireland freshers hurling final between LIT and UL will now take place in the Gaelic Grounds this Thursday.

After reports they had been awarded the title following a venue disagreement, LIT last week offered to face UL at an agreed venue.

The game will now go ahead at 4pm at the Ennis Road venue.

The game was supposed to take place on March 13 but never took place as the neutral ground of St Mary’s Immaculate College was deemed unsuitable, yet UL turned up there while LIT, who had won home advantage in a subsequent coin toss, were at their pitch where the referee Cathal McAllister and his fellow match officials were also present.

