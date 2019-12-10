15 League games to be broadcast live on eir sport

eir sport will broadcast 15 Saturday night League games next year.

16 teams will be featured over seven weekends, from January to March, which includes 10 football games and five hurling.

The coverage throws-in with a triple-header on Saturday, January 25. The 2019 and 2018 All-Ireland hurling champions, Tipperary and Limerick, meet at Semple Stadium at 5.15pm before a choice of two mouth-watering football games at 7.15pm: Dublin and Kerry's All-Ireland final rematch at Croke Park, and the meeting of Donegal and Mayo in Ballybofey.

The Dublin footballers' first five games in a row will all feature live on eir sport, with trips to Mayo and Tyrone bookending home games against Monaghan and Donegal. There will be some tough choices for viewers, with Mayo v Donegal clashing with Cork v Tipperary in the Hurling League (February 1), and Tyrone v Dublin competing with the League final rematch between holders Mayo and Kerry (February 29).

There's a rematch of the 2019 Hurling League final, too, between Limerick and Waterford (February 15), while the Dublin hurlers' games against Carlow and Wexford will also be featured.

In Division 2, Kildare and Roscommon's trips to play Armagh will be broadcast live.

Full List of Fixtures

January 25: 5.15pm: Tipperary v Limerick (H); 7.15pm: Dublin v Kerry (F); 7.15pm: Donegal v Mayo (F).

February 1: 7pm: Mayo v Dublin (F); 7pm: Cork v Tipperary (H).

February 8: 7pm: Dublin v Monaghan (F); 7pm: Armagh v Kildare (F).

February 15: 5pm: Carlow v Dublin (H); 7pm: Limerick v Waterford (H).

February 22: 5pm: Dublin v Wexford (H); 7pm: Dublin v Donegal (F).

February 29: 7.15pm: Mayo v Kerry (F); 7.15pm: Tyrone v Dublin (F).

March 14: 6.30pm: Armagh v Roscommon (F); 7pm: Donegal v Tyrone (F).