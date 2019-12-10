News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

15 League games to be broadcast live on eir sport

15 League games to be broadcast live on eir sport
File photo
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 01:45 PM

eir sport will broadcast 15 Saturday night League games next year.

16 teams will be featured over seven weekends, from January to March, which includes 10 football games and five hurling.

The coverage throws-in with a triple-header on Saturday, January 25. The 2019 and 2018 All-Ireland hurling champions, Tipperary and Limerick, meet at Semple Stadium at 5.15pm before a choice of two mouth-watering football games at 7.15pm: Dublin and Kerry's All-Ireland final rematch at Croke Park, and the meeting of Donegal and Mayo in Ballybofey.

The Dublin footballers' first five games in a row will all feature live on eir sport, with trips to Mayo and Tyrone bookending home games against Monaghan and Donegal. There will be some tough choices for viewers, with Mayo v Donegal clashing with Cork v Tipperary in the Hurling League (February 1), and Tyrone v Dublin competing with the League final rematch between holders Mayo and Kerry (February 29).

There's a rematch of the 2019 Hurling League final, too, between Limerick and Waterford (February 15), while the Dublin hurlers' games against Carlow and Wexford will also be featured.

In Division 2, Kildare and Roscommon's trips to play Armagh will be broadcast live.

Full List of Fixtures

January 25: 5.15pm: Tipperary v Limerick (H); 7.15pm: Dublin v Kerry (F); 7.15pm: Donegal v Mayo (F).

February 1: 7pm: Mayo v Dublin (F); 7pm: Cork v Tipperary (H).

February 8: 7pm: Dublin v Monaghan (F); 7pm: Armagh v Kildare (F).

February 15: 5pm: Carlow v Dublin (H); 7pm: Limerick v Waterford (H).

February 22: 5pm: Dublin v Wexford (H); 7pm: Dublin v Donegal (F).

February 29: 7.15pm: Mayo v Kerry (F); 7.15pm: Tyrone v Dublin (F).

March 14: 6.30pm: Armagh v Roscommon (F); 7pm: Donegal v Tyrone (F).

More on this topic

Tribesmen GAA supporters club to consider future existenceTribesmen GAA supporters club to consider future existence

Basquel critical of new championship schedulingBasquel critical of new championship scheduling

Allowance scheme recommended to counter any possible inter-county pay-for-play demandsAllowance scheme recommended to counter any possible inter-county pay-for-play demands

Unpublished report proposed abolition of provincial championshipsUnpublished report proposed abolition of provincial championships

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Davy Russell hoping for weekend return after illnessDavy Russell hoping for weekend return after illness

Cheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absenceCheltenham hero Sizing John set to return after two-year absence

Leinster captain Sexton ruled out for Northampton visit to DublinLeinster captain Sexton ruled out for Northampton visit to Dublin

Two visiting fans arrested for homophobic abuse at Brighton-Wolves gameTwo visiting fans arrested for homophobic abuse at Brighton-Wolves game


Lifestyle

Sometimes I think we impose Christmas on our kids. A couple of weeks back, my wife and I were all about The Late Late Toy Show and going to see Jack and The Beanstalk in the Everyman Theatre.Learner Dad: I think we impose Christmas on our kids

For our food special, our Currabinny duo, James Kavanagh and William Murray, dish up their top festive side plates.The Currabinny Cooks: Festive side plates to dish up this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »