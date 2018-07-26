Exceptional performances by Irish rowers at World Rowing U23 Championships in Poznan

By Maria Rolston

UCC rower Ronan Byrne delivered an exceptional display on an outstanding day for Ireland at the World Rowing U23 Championships in Poznan, Poland yesterday.

Byrne won his heat of the men’s single sculls by seven seconds from Germany’s Marc Weber, advances to the A final, on Saturday, as the fastest qualifier of the day.

The Irish lightweight men’s pair of UCD athletes David O’Malley and Shane Mulvaney, who won bronze at the U23 World Championships last year, were also clear winners of their heat, seven seconds ahead of Chile who placed second.

The pair stormed down the course at an average rate of 33 strokes per minute and were the third fastest qualifiers in their event following both heats and look well positioned to medal on Saturday.

The Irish women’s pair of Emily Hegarty (UCC) and Tara Hanlon (Cork Boat Club /UCC) came an admirable third in a competitive heat that saw the USA beat GB into second place. The Irish women made a sprint for the line, battling with Spain to qualify for the A/B semi-final tomorrow afternoon.

The Irish lightweight men’s quad of Niall Beggan (UCD), Miles Taylor (QUBBC) Ryan Ballantine (Newcastle /ERBC) and Andrew Goff (UCD) placed third in their heat, just one second behind France and four seconds behind the USA.

The Irish boat which won bronze in the event last year, had the fourth fastest time in the heats of the event where only the winners qualify for the A final and now proceed to the repechage today at 12.10pm in the hope of qualifying for the A/B finals on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, UCC rower Hugh Sutton placed fifth in the lightweight men’s single sculls and goes through to repechage today at 12.35pm.

The Irish lightweight women’s double of Lydia Heaphy (Skibbereen) and Margaret Cremen (Lee RC) race in their heat this morning at 10.10am while twin brothers Fintan and Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen RC) race in the men’s double sculls at 10.35am.