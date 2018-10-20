Duhallow progress to first Cork SFC final in six years

Duhallow 3-13 Castlehaven 0-16

Goals at the beginning of either half were pivotal in returning Duhallow to a first Cork SFC final since 2012.

This second replay, though largely fluid and devoid of defensive systems, didn’t live up to the excitement of last weekend’s replay, with the divisional outfit keeping their opponents at arm’s length throughout.

Ahead by 2-7 to 0-7 at the break, the game’s crucial score materialised itself within three minutes of the restart. Duhallow forward Fintan O’Connor was to be found way out of position when blocking a Castlehaven goal shot, the winners swept down the field and it was Jerry O’Connor who was at the end of the move to deliver their third major of the evening.

With the gap now at nine points, Castlehaven faced an uphill task to claw back the deficit. Five points was as near as they got. They required a goal but were unable to break down a Duhallow defence which persistently fouled Michael Hurley each time he came onto possession. Six Mark Collins frees bears testament to such.

For the winners, Donncha O’Connor and Jerry O’Connor were dangerous when fed.

Duhallow’s two first-half goals were the difference between the teams at the break, the scoreline reading 2-7 to 0-7.

The first of their green flags arrived in the fifth minute, Donncha O’Connor holding his nerve from the penalty spot after being fouled by Ciaran O’Sullivan.

Castlehaven replied through their two most impressive performers in that opening half, Damien Cahalane (‘45) and Michael Hurley both splitting the posts. That left the men from West Cork two in arrears (1-1 to 0-2), but no closer would they come for the remainder of the first period.

Paul Walsh, Michael Vaughan and Jerry O’Connor (free) kicked three-in-a-row as the Duhallow attack caused all sorts of bother for the Haven rearguard. Their second goal stemmed from a mistake by Castlehaven goalkeeper Anthony Seymour, an undercooked pass putting his full-back line under pressure, with Seamus Hickey successfully putting boot to ball when possession squirmed loose.

Next Sunday’s final against the Barrs will be Duhallow’s fourth consecutive weekend inside the whitewash.

Scorers for Duhallow: J O’Connor (1-3, 0-1 ‘45, 0-1 free); D O’Connor (1-3, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees); S Hickey (1-1); M Vaughan (0-2); P Walsh, F O’Connor, E McSweeney, A O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Castlehaven: M Collins (0-8, 0-6 frees); M Hurley (0-3); B Hurley (0-2, 0-1 free); D Cahalane (0-1 ‘45), C O’Driscoll, C Cahalane (0-1 each).

Duhallow: P Doyle (Knocknagree); K Crowley (Millstreet), J McLoughlin (Kanturk), B Daly (Newmarket); L O’Neill (Kanturk), K Buckley (Knocknagree), L McLoughlin (Kanturk); P Walsh (Kanturk), A Walsh (Kanturk); F O’Connor (Knocknagree), E McSweeney (Knocknagree), M Vaughan (Millstreet); J O’Connor (Boherbue), D O’Connor (Ballydesmond), S Hickey (Rockchapel).

Subs: K Cremin (Boherbue) for Crowley (22 mins, bc); A O’Connor (Knocknagree) for F O’Connor (53); A Ryan (Newmarket) for Vaughan (58); JF Daly (Knocknagree) for D O’Connor (62).

Castlehaven: A Seymour; S Collins, D Limrick, C O’Sullivan; R Walsh, Damien Cahalane, J Davis; M Collins, Darragh Cahalane; S Hurley, C Cahalane, C Maguire; C O’Driscoll, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: D McCarthy for S Hurley (20 mins); C Hayes for Davis (33); S Cahalane for D McCarthy, R Whelton for S Collins (both 41); J O’Regan for C O’Sullivan (50); S Nolan for C O’Driscoll (56).

Referee: P O’Leary (Kilmurry).