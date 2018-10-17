County star O'Neill helps champions Ardscoil Ris get off to a winning start

By Therese O’Callaghan

Ardscoil Rís 0-18 - 1-9 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh

Reigning Dr Harty Cup champions Ardscoil Rís got this year’s campaign off to a winning start in today’s first round tie at Mallow. The Limerick side, who saw off Midleton CBS in the 2017 final, emerged with six points to spare over the Cork city team after a hard-fought encounter.

Ardscoil Rís, who led by two points at the interval, actually fell behind by a point early in the second-half when a lengthy free from centre-back Daire Ó Conaire went all the way to the net. However, the titleholders recovered well, striking six consecutive points.

The excellent free-taking of Cathal O’Neill – the Crecora star recently named on the Minor Hurling Team of the Year – was crucial for Ardscoil Rís, the number 15 hitting eight from placed balls.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh, with the breeze to their backs, had a strong first-half. Although 0-4 to 0-1 in arrears, a trio of Sean Ó Riagáin points brought them within one. O’Neill and Conor Bourke pushed the Limerick team three clear approaching half-time, but a Conaire free left the Cork school trailing 0-9 to 0-7 at the short whistle.

They moved ahead courtesy of the goal from Ó Conaire, but Ardscoil Rís got back on track with a run of points from O’Neill (2), Aidan Moriarty (2), Emmet McEvoy and Aidan O’Connor.

Ardscoil Rís were 0-16 to 1-8 up with 10 minutes left, and they closed with an O’Neill free and one from play from Barry O’Connor.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: C O’Neill (0-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 '65), E McEvoy, A McNamara, A O’Connor and A Moriarty (0-2 each), C Bourke and B O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire: D Ó Conaire (1-3, frees), S Ó Riagáin (0-5, 0-3 frees), K Moynihan (0-1).

Ardscoil Rís: C O’Neill (Ballybrown); J McMahon (Clonlara), E Keogh (Cratloe), B Daly (Kilmallock); S Devanney (Sixmilebridge), M Keane (Adare), C Coughlan (Ballybrown); E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), A McNamara (Na Piarsaigh); S Long (Na Piarsaigh), C Bourke (Clonlara), A Moriarty (Clonlara); A O’Connor (Ballybrown), B O’Connor (Ballybrown), C O’Neill (Crecora).

Subs: C O’Meara (Clonlara) for S Long (50 inj), S Connolly (Adare) for B O’Connor (62).

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire: L Donnabháin (Na Piarsaigh); D Ó Cionnaith (Na Piarsaigh), L Ó Riain (Inniscarra), A Ó Murchú (Whitechurch); L Ó Murchú (Na Piarsaigh), L Ó hArgáin (Glen Rovers), C Ó Luanaigh (Sarsfields); D Ó Conaire (Na Piarsaigh), C Ó Muimhneacháin (Na Piarsaigh); L Mulroy (Glen Rovers), C Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), R Ó Longáin (Glen Rovers); D Ó Teimhneáin (Glen Rovers), S Ó Riagaín (Watergrasshill), R Ó Murchú (Whitechurch).

Subs: D Ó Murchú (Glen Rovers) for L Mulroy (half-time), N Ó Gabhláin (Glen Rovers) for R Ó Longáin (half-time), D Ó Liatháin (Na Piarsaigh) for C Ó Luanaigh (50).

Referee: Kevin Walsh (Clare).