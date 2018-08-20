Home»Sport

Cork's Conor Lane to referee All-Ireland football final

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 05:38 PM

Conor Lane will referee the All Ireland Football final meeting of Dublin and Tyrone.

The north Cork official was in charge of the drawn final game between Dublin and Mayo in 2016 when he showed a first half black card to James McCarthy.

Lane also took the whistle for Dublin's quarter final win over Galway this year, and Tyrone's qualifier win over Carlow.

Tyrone official Sean Hurson will referee the Minor Final meeting of Kerry and Galway.

Meanwhile, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says he expects Conor Meyler to play some part in the upcoming All-Ireland Football Final against Dublin.

The defender was absent from the semi-final win over Monaghan having suffered a knee injury one-week earlier against Donegal.

Harte says Meyler has made good progress since and should be available for at least some game time on September 2nd.

Tyrone's Conor Meyler

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Conor LaneAll Ireland Final

Related Articles

All-Ireland final tickets auctioned on eBay for €3.5k before being removed

Joe Quaid: Limerick team have the right attitude to win

GAA: Touted tickets will be cancelled

More in this Section

Football rumours: Liverpool's Karius linked with Anfield exit

Novak Djokovic completes Masters set with win against Roger Federer in Cincinnati

Limerick star Kyle Hayes named All-Ireland hurling final Man of the Match

Comment: From the first free, questions asked of referee’s decisions


Today's Stories

A finale in keeping with a season to remember. With Limerick the last men standing

If Joe Canning’s free had gone over for a draw...

Puckout precision crucial to Limerick’s victory

A train of thought on hurling’s biggest day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »