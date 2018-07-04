Cork want Páirc in the picture for quarter-finals

Cork GAA bosses are hopeful the decision to fix the Leinster SHC final replay for Semple Stadium will increase Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s chances of being awarded the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals.

The new stadium staged both of last year’s All-Ireland quarter-finals and Cork’s GAA executive has already applied for those games to return to the venue on Sunday, July 15.

Had Cork not come out on top in the Munster final, it is highly unlikely Páirc Uí Chaoimh would have been considered.

Sunday’s result means John Meyler’s charges bypass the quarter-finals, strengthening the hand of Cork GAA chiefs.

Semple Stadium hosted the All-Ireland quarter-finals, played as a double-header, from 2011 to 2016 and will be in contention for the two games the weekend after next.

What may swing the verdict in Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s favour, however, is the decision to play this Sunday’s Leinster final replay between Galway and Kilkenny, where a crowd of 25,000 is expected, in Thurles.

The Central Competitions Control Committee, when deciding on a venue for the hurling quarter-finals, are likely to take this into consideration.

Last year’s quarter-finals were played on separate days on the one weekend.

Tipperary-Clare, the first inter-county fixture at the newly redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, attracted a crowd of 28,567. Waterford-Wexford, meanwhile, was watched by 31,753 people 24 hours later.

This splitting of the quarter-finals will not be repeated in a fortnight.

The quarter-finals face a potential television blackout as RTÉ, who hold the rights for the two games, also have the rights for the two Super 8 fixtures to be played on that same day.

The World Cup final, moreover, is fixed for Sunday, July 15 at 4pm.