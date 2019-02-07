This week’s story about a British man who was arrested in the UAE after wearing a Qatari football shirt might give some people ideas, writes Tommy Martin.

Hakeem Al-Araibi, centre, is escorted by Thai prison officers following an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on Monday. The extradition hearing was held to decide whether or not to extradite Al-Araibi on Bahrain’s request. Al-Araibi, a former Bahrain soccer player, was detained by Thai authorities in late November 2018. Hakeem Al-Araibi fled to Australia from Bahrain in 2014, claiming he was tortured after he was arrested an alleged vandalism act. Picture: EPA/Diego Azubelda

Could the donning of Munster jerseys in south county Dublin be similarly policed, the region’s many zealous neighbourhood-watch groups redeployed as sinister enforcement squads?

The Kerry guy living in Cork brazenly wearing his county top on Patrick Street? Lock him up!