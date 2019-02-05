The motions for Congress will be released this morning with Donegal’s intention to prevent a team (Dublin) designating Croke Park as a home venue set to generate the most debate.

It is known Donegal, in presenting the proposal, upset some central GAA authorities who believed the county would have been satisfied with their plan to give the provincial champions their home game in the first round of the All-Ireland quarter-final phases.

There may be enough lobbying done to keep golden egg-layers Dublin in GAA HQ for two of their three Super 8 matches but the poor crowd for their All-Ireland semi-final against Galway last year and the dismal 14,502 attendance for the counties’ latest meeting on Saturday, which formed part of a three-game card, may force a rethink.