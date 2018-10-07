Anton Tohill and Mark Keane in demand down under after good showing in AFL Draft Combine

By Daragh Ó Conchúir

There is a strong likelihood that the burgeoning Irish contingent attached to AFL clubs is likely to swell further after Anton Tohill and Mark Keane caught the eye of onlooking scouts in the Draft Combine during the week.

Grand Finalists Collingwood and St Kilda are just two clubs believed to be interested in the duo from Derry and Cork respectively, who took part in testing at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium along with Carlow senior Jordan Morrissey and Pierce Laverty of Down.

Mark Keane and Anton Tohill.

Keane and Morrissey started the week well by finishing in the top 10 of the goalkicking assessment, while Tohill was 12th in the kicking test.

“Footy is for me, I want to give it a good crack” Tohill told AFL.com.au.

“I want to do the best I can and do whatever I can to play professional footy. We've set up training sessions in Ireland with Marty Clarke and Colm Begley, so we're getting great exposure with the ball.

“I also met up with St Kilda's Darragh Joyce for a chat in Dublin recently and we had a great chat about the lifestyle of an AFL footballer, playing footy professionally and what it's like living in Melbourne.

“We're both well suited to the game with our height and athleticism.”

Tohill has always been familiar with Aussie rules as his legendary father Anthony was on Melbourne’s books before being cut in what the late Demons star Jim Stynes called “one of the biggest mistakes ever.”

AFL Draft boss Kevin Sheahan has described 6’6’’ Tohill Jnr as a “chip off the block” who looks “so natural with his ball drop, runs 2.95 for 20m and has a lovely running gait. He’s probably more a key position option than a ruckman.”

In contrast, Keane, who stands at 6’4’’, has been undergoing a steep learning curve.

“My parents hadn't heard much about the AFL when I was first approached, so they were a bit shocked, but they want what's best for me and this is what I want to do” Keane said.

"I took a few marks at the Dublin Combine, the US camp and trials with clubs this week, so it helps I was a midfielder back home who would catch the ball when the goalkeeper kicked it out. I used to play rugby, so that helps (me with the oval ball).

“We've only been playing the game a few months and we've both come a long way since then, so give us a year or two of training and we'll show what we can do.”

Former Westmeath footballer Ray Connellan has been released by St Kilda, although he is still hoping to forge a career Down Under, while ex Louth talent Ciarán Byrne is considering his options as he battles homesickness despite being a regular with Carlton when fit.

Their fates are a reminder of the challenges for GAA recruits, with the majority failing to make the transition to a new code at a professional level. Byrne’s difficulties in particular emphasise how difficult it is to be at the other side of the world, particularly at a young age.

“It's just like playing Aussie Rules, you have to deal with the shape of the ball and change in position, so you just have to deal being away from home” Tohill commented.

“Homesickness is just another test you have to get past, but Facetime and Skype make it easy to talk to family whenever” said Keane.

Dubliner James Madden is the latest Irishman to make the switch to the AFL after the midfield prospect signed with Brisbane in August, while Tohill’s Derry U20 teammate Callum Brown is reported to be on the brink of signing on with Greater Western Sydney.

Tohill’s cousin and fellow Swatragh man Oisín McWilliams is a third member of the Oak Leaf Ulster Championship-winning outfit that has had trials at North Melbourne, along with Red Óg Murphy from Sligo.