Aki relishing chance to hit back at NZ critics, says Marmion

Bundee Aki’s place in a Test opposition dressing room has come under fire in the New Zealand media this week but Connacht and Ireland team-mate Kieran Marmion believes the Auckland-born centre is relishing the opportunity to go toe to toe with the All Blacks tomorrow.

The criticism of Aki’s right to represent Ireland after three years of residency has been dismissed as a cynical exploitation of World Rugby’s current eligibility rules by the IRFU, but scrum-half Marmion, who will start in an Irish backline alongside the inside centre, insists it will be water off a duck’s back to his provincial colleague.

“It won’t bother him too much, it will probably just fire him up a bit more,” said Marmion.

“We expect Bundee to go straight into them, he won’t hold back. He will relish the challenge, it will be a pretty good spectacle to watch, to be honest.

“I roomed with him last week, he chatted quite a bit to me about it and I know he can’t wait to get out there and have a shot at these guys. I am sure he will know he needs to stay calm and not be stupid. I am sure he is smart enough to that, as well.

“They will come looking for him but he has played enough rugby and has enough experience to know not to do anything stupid. He is a tough lad so he will get on with it.”

Head coach Joe Schmidt backed Aki, 28, to rise to the latest challenge, a year and 11 caps on from his test debut against the Springboks last November.

The centre has helped his adopted country to a Six Nations Grand Slam and a series win in Australia, also being voted Supporters’ Player of the Year at the 2018 Irish Rugby Players Awards in May.

Schmidt said: “I think Bundee has probably demonstrated through the last year, he made his debut against South Africa last year in this particular section of the year.

"And I think he won personality of the year. That’s the nature of Bundee and his popularity because everybody knows he’s going to give 100%.”

New Zealand-born Schmidt also likened Aki’s situation to that of a number of All Blacks who represented the land of his birth having been born outside of its borders.

“It’s like asking was Jerome Kaino 100% ready to play for the All Blacks, because he was born in a foreign country. Or Chris Masoe, or Joe Rokocoko, or any of those guys.

"So having coached all those guys, they were very ready to play for the All Blacks; Bundee Aki is very ready to play for us in this weekend’s fixture.”