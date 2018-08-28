Home»Breaking News»ireland

Young people think 'rollies' are healthier than traditional cigarettes

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - 08:53 AM

Young people mistakenly believe roll-up cigarettes are cheaper, taste better and are healthier.

That is according to a new study from Tobacco Free Institute of Ireland which is now calling for the price of so-called 'rollies' to be raised.

One of the authors of the report, Professor Luke Clancy, says although the rates of smoking among young people have gone down, the use of 'rollies' has risen.

"It was the first time ever that roll-your-own had overtaken manufactured cigarettes.

"There was a dramatic increase in roll-your-own.

20 years ago it was about 2-3% of those who smoke [would] smoke roll-your-own, now it's over 50%, a dramatic increase in roll-your-own.

Professor Clancy says price is also a big factor when it comes to smoking 'rollies' instead of manufactured cigarettes.

"The main driver has always been price and every time you get a substantial price rise you get a drop in smoking," he said.

"The trouble here is there's a price differential between manufactured and roll-your-own and that's, of course, why people smoke them."

Digital Desk


More in this Section

Phoenix Park has reopened to the public 15 hours ahead of schedule

Campaigners urge Pope to deliver plan to tackle child abuse

70 bags of litter removed from Ireland's Eye in Dublin

Families in the North in need moving into modular homes a year earlier


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 25, 2018

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »