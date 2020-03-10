Worker at Apple's European HQ in Cork tests positive for coronavirus

A worker at Apple Computer's European headquarters in Cork has tested positive for coronavirus.

The worker was tested for the virus after leaving the office as soon as they felt unwell last week.

In an email to workers, the company said they are working closely with the HSE who have reviewed the case and believe the risk to other employees is low but some fellow Apple workers have been told to self-isolate as a precaution.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted you to know that we've asked those employees who were in the immediate working environment with the individual to self-isolate and not come into the office for an initial 48-hour period," staff were told.

"We are also continuing our deep cleaning protocols of all office areas.

Teams across Apple are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the HSE and any new developments will be acted on immediately. In the meantime, our offices remain open on a normal schedule.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the company said: "One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have covid-19. We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation. As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation.

"We are continuing to regularly deep clean all our offices and stores and will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities."

Apple boss, Tim Cook sent a memo to employees over the weekend extending the company’s work-from-home provisions for some of its workers in their facilities in the US and across Europe.

He said in the memo that the company is “making a major effort to reduce human density” and the remote work policy will apply to offices in “areas with the greatest density of infections.”

Last month, Apple temporarily closed all of its retail stores in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, some of which have already reopened.

The company also restricted employee travel to areas most affected, including China, Italy and South Korea.

