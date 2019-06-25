Women's Aid: 20,000 incidents of domestic violence against women and children in 2018

There were 20,000 incidents of domestic violence against women and children last year.

That is according to the chief executive of Women's Aid, Sarah Benson.

The charity, along with the Vodafone Ireland Foundation and the gardaí, will today launch the Bright Sky App that allows victims to capture evidence of abuse.

Sarah Benson says Women's Aid received more than 19,000 calls to its helpline in 2018 and that at least 20% of Irish women will experience domestic abuse during their lives.

"Through those contacts, we have received over 20,000 disclosures of emotional, physical, sexual and financial abuse against both women and children," said Ms Benson.

"We know that that is only the tip of the iceberg. We know that one in five women in the country will experience domestic abuse and violence.

"And so this is an enormously prevalent issue and tragically, in some cases, is costing lives."