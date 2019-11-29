News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Women who experience domestic violence three times more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety

Women who experience domestic violence three times more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 11:35 AM

Women who experience domestic violence are three times more likely to be affected by depression, anxiety or other acute mental health conditions.

That is one of the issues to be discussed at a conference today focusing on the impact of gender-based violence on women's mental health, organised by St Patrick's Mental Health Services and National Women's Council of Ireland

26% of women in Ireland have experienced physical or sexual violence.

"Often we focus exclusively on physical forms of domestic violence and we know that it is much more than that," said Elaine Donnelly, a team lead social worker at St Patrisk's Mental Health Services.

"It is broader and much more nuanced and often the psychological impacts of domestic violence are much more impactful for victims and can have severe mental health consequences."

Elsewhere, a new Saoirse Women's Refuge is opening today.

The five-bedroom unit in Rathcoole, Dublin will help a larger number of women and children suffering domestic violence who are in crisis.

It will also be open 24/7 over Christmas and is providing a 24-hour helpline on 01 4630000.

Manager of the Saoirse Women's Refuge in Tallaght and Rathcoole, Trish Cole, says more women are in need of support.

"It's a crime and we need to recognise it as that," said Ms Cole.

"So many women have had to flee their homes because of domestic violence and the levels are increasing every year.

"Last year we had to refuse 287 families because we couldn't accommodate them."

READ MORE

Finance Minister says more answers are needed on €1.6m printer

More on this topic

Two separate reports raise concerns of under-reporting of domestic violenceTwo separate reports raise concerns of under-reporting of domestic violence

Campaigners march through Paris to urge more funding to tackle domestic violenceCampaigners march through Paris to urge more funding to tackle domestic violence

'We need to aim for zero women or children, or men for that matter, being killed in a domestic situation.''We need to aim for zero women or children, or men for that matter, being killed in a domestic situation.'

French women demand action on domestic violence deathsFrench women demand action on domestic violence deaths


TOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears'Ashamed ' manslaughter accused told gardaí he was acting in self-defence, trial hears

Pearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalisedPearse Station piano sent for repairs after it is vandalised

€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested€100,000 of cocaine and cannabis seized in Tipperary with two arrested

Court dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be exploredCourt dismisses man's murder appeal on grounds of alcoholism, but admits issue may need to be explored


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »