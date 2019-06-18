News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Women affected by CervicalCheck scandal to receive €20,000 each

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 08:15 PM

Women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy are to receive €20,000 each.

The Cabinet signed off on the ex-gratia payments this evening.

The payments will apply to women affected by the non-disclosure of the CervicalCheck audit.

The Minister for Health Simon Harris had asked an independent panel to set the compensation level.

The Department of Health will make payments to those individuals who have applied shortly where the panel has already determined that appropriate disclosure did not take place.

In the coming days, the CervicalCheck Tribunal Bill is due to be published. The Tribunal will hear and determine claims arising from the clinical audit, in particular regarding the reading of smears.

It will be chaired by Ms Justice Mary Irvine, a serving judge of the Superior Courts.

READ MORE

Government preparing two budgets amid Brexit uncertainty

More on this topic

Varadkar: I was wrong to say women affected by CervicalCheck would not have to go to court

Cabinet to consider tribunal for CervicalCheck women

Government to sign off on CervicalCheck tribunal

Ruth Morrissey has not been told directly that the SCA is to appeal the High Court judgment, solicitor says

CervicalCheckTOPIC: CervicalCheck

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Pauline McLynn shines in creative homecoming for Enda Walsh's The Small Things

Double act: Why talking to your baby is essential

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »