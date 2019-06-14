News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Woman suffers 'serious assault' in Dundalk

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 14, 2019 - 12:13 PM

A woman has been seriously assaulted while out walking in Dundalk yesterday.

Gardaí said that the serious assault happened yesterday evening at around 7.40pm on the Táin walk which connects the Newry Road and the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.

A woman in her early 20s was seriously assaulted when she was going for a walk and a man approached her from behind and assaulted her.

There are no details on whether she was taken to hospital or what, if any, injuries she suffered in the incident.

They said that the man escaped on foot by making his way out of Táin walk and heading north on to the Inner Relief Road (N52).

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on 042 - 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

They are also asking any drivers or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Newry Road or the Inner Relief road at the Táin Bridge area at this time to check their dash cam footage and contact Dundalk Garda station.

