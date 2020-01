A woman in her late 20s is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a scrambler motorbike near a Dublin Luas stop.

The woman was at Drimnagh Road stop when she was hit at around 1.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The youth on the bike then crashed into the canal where he swam to the side and escaped on another motorbike.

The woman is being treated at St. James's Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.