Woman arrested on suspicion of murder of three children in Dublin remains in custody

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley pictured with their mother and father. Photo issued by An Garda Siochana on behalf of Andrew McGinley
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 08:55 AM

A woman in her 40s remains in Garda custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of three children in West Dublin.

Nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh, and three-year-old Carla McGinley were found dead at a house in Newcastle on Friday evening.

Yesterday the children's father, Andrew McGinley spoke of the heartache at his loss.

He said Conor, Darragh and Carla had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them.

The siblings' bodies were found at a house in Parson's Court on Friday evening.

A woman in her 40s was found by gardaí close to the scene, and had since been receiving medical treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

However she was taken into custody yesterday on suspicion of murder.

She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act.

She can be held for up to 24 hours.

