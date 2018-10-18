Woman accused of Macroom murder ‘feels safe in prison’

Rita O’Driscoll, who is charged with the murder of her partner, has asked that she not be moved while in custody, claiming she feels safe in Limerick Prison.

Ms O’Driscoll was charged last week with the murder of Timothy Foley at 12 Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co Cork.

The 46-year-old, with an address at 16 Bridge St in Bandon, had been remanded in custody until yesterday, when she appeared again at Macroom District Court.

Rita O’Driscoll, who appeared in Macroom District Court before Judge James McNulty, yesterday, charged with the murder of her partner Timothy Foley. Picture: John Delea

At last week’s court appearance, Ms O’Driscoll, a mother-of-two, said via her solicitor Pat Horan that she would be pleading not guilty at the appropriate time. The court heard on that occasion that when she was first charged, she replied: “I did not kill my husband. I stabbed him twice, not 28 times.”

Yesterday, Mr Horan again addressed the court on behalf of his client, telling Judge James McNulty that he had met her last Monday in Limerick Prison.

Mr Horan told the court Ms O’Driscoll was very complimentary of the entire prison service in Limerick and that she knew everyone from the governor on down had helped her enormously since she moved there last week.

Mr Horan said Ms O’Driscoll was asking not to be moved from Limerick, as she was finally getting the support and stability she needs.

The solicitor also said that, during his meeting with Ms O’Driscoll last Monday, she wished to instruct the court that she has no plans to seek bail as, for the first time in 20 years, she feels safe and secure, albeit in prison.

Mr Horan said Ms O’Driscoll’s faith was very important to her and that she had been seeing the prison chaplain and a Sr Bernard every day.

Continuing to convey his client’s words to the court, Mr Horan said Ms O’Driscoll was suffering gravely at present and, in a phone contact on Tuesday, indicated that she was reliving past instances of what could only be described as brutal physical and sexual violence.

He said she had attempted to deal with these issues over the last few years and had been diagnosed with battered-woman syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Horan said he had spoken to the counselling service that his client had worked with previously and they had recommended that a report from a clinical psychologist specialising in PTSD would be appropriate.

He asked that legal aid be extended in the circumstances to bring about that clinical psychologist report, given the exceptional nature of the case.

Judge McNulty granted that request and adjourned the matter. Ms O’Driscoll was remanded in custody until November 7, when she will appear again before the court in Macroom.