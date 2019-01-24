NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Woman, 80s, dies following crash in Galway

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 09:13 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A woman in her 80s has died following a road collision in Loughrea, Co Galway.

The collision involving two vehicles occurred on the R446 at Kilrickle shortly after 9am this morning.

The woman, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was removed by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe where she died a short time later.

The other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries and were also sent to the hospital for treatment.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea garda station on 091 842870 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.


KEYWORDS

Road CollisionGalway

