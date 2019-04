A woman in her 30s has died in a road collision in Co Meath.

The crash, involving a car and a van, occurred on the Slane to Drumconrath Road at Lobinstown in Navan at around 9pm last night.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The road remains closed this morning to facilitate an examination of the crash site by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.