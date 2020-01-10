News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Witness appeal after 'five masked individuals' entered house 'and locked an occupant into a room'

Witness appeal after 'five masked individuals' entered house 'and locked an occupant into a room'
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 10:20 PM

Gardaí investigating an "incident of burglary and of false imprisonment" are appealing for information.

The incident occurred at a house on the Strand Road area of Portmarnock, Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí said in a statement that during the incident "five masked individuals entered the property and locked an occupant into a room as they searched throughout the house.

"After the five individuals left, the occupant remained locked into this room for a considerable amount of time until later discovered by a relative."

Gardaí said that no injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who happened to be travelling on the Coast Road between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between 6.30pm and 8pm on January 9 to contact them.

Members of the public can contact Malahide Garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

READ MORE

Powersharing returns to Northern Ireland with Assembly to sit on Saturday

More on this topic

Composition of policing body ‘not a matter for Garda Commissioner’Composition of policing body ‘not a matter for Garda Commissioner’

GRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaultsGRA president calls for body cameras on guards as over 160 miss work due to assaults

Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis in Wicklow Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis in Wicklow

Four arrested by gardaí investigating 'firearms Incident' in WexfordFour arrested by gardaí investigating 'firearms Incident' in Wexford


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Level of outbreaks of flu in emergency departments is 'perturbing'Level of outbreaks of flu in emergency departments is 'perturbing'

HSE to spend €1.1m on extended security support for now obsolete operating systemHSE to spend €1.1m on extended security support for now obsolete operating system

Frustration as NI powersharing proposals yet to be shared with smaller partiesFrustration as NI powersharing proposals yet to be shared with smaller parties

Retailers’ contribution to Beef Taskforce meeting only raised further questions, say farmersRetailers’ contribution to Beef Taskforce meeting only raised further questions, say farmers


Lifestyle

Let’s face it, we’re never going to reattain that golden era when apples and cookies were snacks and nothing more.Loading the top tech gadgets for 2020...

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »