Witness appeal after 'five masked individuals' entered house 'and locked an occupant into a room'

Gardaí investigating an "incident of burglary and of false imprisonment" are appealing for information.

The incident occurred at a house on the Strand Road area of Portmarnock, Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí said in a statement that during the incident "five masked individuals entered the property and locked an occupant into a room as they searched throughout the house.

"After the five individuals left, the occupant remained locked into this room for a considerable amount of time until later discovered by a relative."

Gardaí said that no injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who happened to be travelling on the Coast Road between Baldoyle and Portmarnock between 6.30pm and 8pm on January 9 to contact them.

Members of the public can contact Malahide Garda station on 01 666 4600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.