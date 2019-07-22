Whirlpool recall tumble dryers that have not yet been modified to safety standards

Home appliance company Whirlpool is preparing to launch a recall of tumble dryers that have not yet been modified under its long-running safety campaign.

The recall will be rolled out across Ireland on August 5 and aims to encourage any remaining owners of affected dryers to make contact immediately.

Under the recall, consumers have a greater choice of remedy options. These options include: a free replacement dryer; a free in-home modification; or a refund based on the age of their appliance. Consumers can also choose to upgrade their affected dryer to a superior model for a fraction of the retail price.

The safety campaign began in 2015 and has fixed the issue for every consumer who has engaged with the programme.

However, the company says there may still be people who have not yet come forward and it is vital that they get in touch so Whirlpool can ensure the safety issue is resolved.

“People’s safety is our top priority, which is why we are expanding this important campaign,” said Jeff Noel, Vice President of Whirlpool.

We are committed to doing the right thing for our consumers and will continue to take every action possible to resolve this issue.

“The crucial message is please contact us immediately if you still own one of these tumble dryers and haven’t already had it modified or replaced by us.”

The safety notice relates to certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015. Whirlpool acquired Indesit Company in 2014, including the Hotpoint and Indesit brands. A subsequent of products review found a potential safety issue in Indesit’s vented and condenser tumble dryers concerning the build-up of lint. In some rare cases, excess lint can come into contact with the heating element of these appliances and present a risk of fire.

The issue affects certain models made between April 2004 and September 2015 that were sold under the Indesit, Hotpoint, Creda, Swan and Proline brands. Whirlpool branded tumble dryers are not affected.

Under the recall, all consumers with affected dryers that have not already been modified or replaced are entitled to one of the following four options:

A free replacement dryer:

Consumers can choose between a new vented or condenser dryer, provided free-of-charge. Whirlpool will also arrange for free-of-charge collection and disposal of the consumer’s old dryer.

A free-of-charge in-home modification:

A Whirlpool engineer will visit the consumer’s home to carry out the free-of-charge safety upgrade.

A heavily discounted upgrade:

Consumers can return their affected dryer and upgrade to a superior model for a fraction of the retail price - €85 for a vented model or €136 for a condenser dryer.

An age-based refund:

Consumers can return their affected dryer and receive a refund up to €165, with the value dependent on the age of the appliance.