News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Wheelchair users to take to the high seas on Cork's new 'inclusion powerboat'

Wheelchair users to take to the high seas on Cork's new 'inclusion powerboat'
Andy Beadsley, Director of the Wheelyboat Trust putting the Coulam Wheelyboat V20 through its paces. Credit Emily Whitling-RYA.
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 02:04 PM

Wheelchair users are set to experience the thrill of high-speed boat rides thanks to the delivery of new ‘inclusion powerboat’ on the south coast.

Saoirse, the first wheelchair-accessible powerboat of its kind on the Cork coast, will be named and launched in Kinsale tomorrow.

The sleek 6.2m Wheelyboat V20, which has a special drop-down bow to facilitate easy boarding, will be made available to wheelchair users for tours of the Bandon Estuary and Kinsale Harbour, and for fishing trips but it is also hoped to develop a specialist powerboat training course that would certify wheelchair users to skipper the vessel.

It will be based at Kinsale Yacht Club Marina and managed by Kinsale Outdoor Education Centre (KOEC).

Centre director, Jon Hynes, said they can’t wait to showcase the vessel: “Kinsale is synonymous with seafaring and is rich in maritime history, and as a local RNLI volunteer crew member and water sports enthusiast, my staff and I are excited to share our passion for the sea with everyone in this new boat."

Its official launch tonight has been timed to coincide with the third Watersports Inclusion Games at Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend, organised by Irish Sailing, with support from the yacht club, Cork Local Sports Partnership and KOEC. Up to 500 people will take part in a range of watersports including sailing, powerboating, kayaking,

stand-up paddleboarding and surfing.

Mr Hynes, who was keen to ensure a positive legacy after the games, earlier this year visited the Wheelyboat Trust in Britain which has designed and delivered nearly 200 inclusion powerboats over the last 35 years.

And thanks to Sports Capital funding, through the Cork Education and Training Board, the new boat arrived.

Wheelchair users to take to the high seas on Cork's new 'inclusion powerboat'

Saoirse, which translates as ‘freedom’, can take up to six wheelchair users and six assistants or crew. With its 100HP Suzuki engine, it can reach a top speed of 30-knots or 55-kph.

But Mr Hynes said its exceptional sea-going capabilities offers a smooth and safe experience on the water.

Saoirse arrived in Kinsale recently and KOEC staff have been conducting sea trials and staff training, with adults from the Irish Wheelchair Association and children from the Rebel Wheelers club amongst the first to try it out.

But Kate Feeney, the Sports Inclusion Disability Officer with the Cork Local Sports Partnership, said the boat will create even more opportunities for people to access and enjoy the water over the coming months: “We look forward to supporting families, disability services and community groups to experience all the water has to offer."

Wheelchair users to take to the high seas on Cork's new 'inclusion powerboat'

KOEC plans to publish details next week of dates across September and October during which people will be able to book a trip onboard.

A number of local businesses have also said they will sponsor some of the trips, to help reduce ticket costs.

kinsaleoutdoors.com

More on this topic

Students protest at Leinster House over axing of disability supportStudents protest at Leinster House over axing of disability support

Government accused of dragging its heels on making tax relief easier for disabled driversGovernment accused of dragging its heels on making tax relief easier for disabled drivers

Disability service on financial life supportDisability service on financial life support

Access to justice for people with intellectual disabilities: Are our courts ready?Access to justice for people with intellectual disabilities: Are our courts ready?

TOPIC: Disability

More in this Section

ATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festivalATN organisers apologise for traffic issues at this year's festival

1,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 20211,800 more gardaí to be deployed to frontline duties by 2021

Lucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co WicklowLucky Lotto player scoops €11.2m in Co Wicklow

New report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisisNew report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisis


Lifestyle

RJ Keighery's sale offers an across-the-board selection, says Des O'Sullivan.Waterford event to offer antique hunters plenty of variety

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »