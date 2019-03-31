NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'What are the odds?' - Border town has third big Lotto winner of 2019

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 08:33 PM

A town in Donegal is celebrating its third lotto win of the year this evening.

Last night's winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth one million euro was sold in Raphoe, which is near the border.

Barclay’s Newsagents in the Diamond, Raphoe, sold the life-changing ticket

The town - which is home to just over 1,000 people - has already claimed two big lotto wins this year.

"This is great news we can’t believe it! This is a very small town and to have sold a Lotto Plus 1 and a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket within a few months is brilliant,” said Jimmy Barclay, owner of the newsagents.

In February Barclay’s shop sold a EuroMillions Plus winning ticket won by an 84-year-old retired farmer.

“What are the odds? Three big wins in a few months in a small town," exclaimed a National Lottery spokesperson.

"What a great day it is for Barclay’s Newsagents. We are thrilled for the locals in Raphoe and urge everybody to check their tickets to see if they are Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire.”

READ MORE

People 'are living in a sense of fear' - TD calls for higher garda presence in west Dublin

More on this topic

Someone is €1m richer after tonight's Lotto Plus 1 draw

Family syndicate collect Lotto cheque of over €10 million

Mayo parents promise to give some of their €500k Lotto win to their kids for house deposits

The Lotto results are in...

KEYWORDS

LottoDonegalRaphoe

More in this Section

Hundreds join anti-Brexit protests along the border

Gardaí discover man's body in Mayo lake

FAI commissions independent review into recent 'issues of concern'

'They are our special angels now' - heartbroken family bury Marie Downey and her 4-day-old son


Lifestyle

'I used to berate myself': Initiative offers a helping hand for mams

Catwalk in the home: Hedgeroe Home's Rebecca Roe fuses fashion and interior design

Faux plants are back on trend

Mother’s Day reads: 9 of the most engaging mother and child relationships in fiction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »