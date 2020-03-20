West Kerry parish denied wake and church due to Covid-19 still pay tribute to local resident

A West Kerry parish who were unable to hold the usual wake or church service have paid a moving tribute to a local woman who passed away in recent days.

Kerry journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh revealed how the people of the Parish observed social distancing and lined the route to the graveyard.

In his tweet Mr Mac an tSíthigh shared a moving video showing the entire parish lining the 2km road to graveyard to say goodbye to local woman, Betty Ryan.

Yesterday we buried a lovely woman. Due to #Covid19 there was no wake & our community couldn’t enter the church. But the entire parish came out & lined the 2km road to graveyard to say goodbye to Betty Ryan. Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine #WestKerry pic.twitter.com/Sns99qUSad March 20, 2020