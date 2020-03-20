News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

West Kerry parish denied wake and church due to Covid-19 still pay tribute to local resident

West Kerry parish denied wake and church due to Covid-19 still pay tribute to local resident
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 12:43 PM

A West Kerry parish who were unable to hold the usual wake or church service have paid a moving tribute to a local woman who passed away in recent days.

Kerry journalist Seán Mac an tSíthigh revealed how the people of the Parish observed social distancing and lined the route to the graveyard.

In his tweet Mr Mac an tSíthigh shared a moving video showing the entire parish lining the 2km road to graveyard to say goodbye to local woman, Betty Ryan.

READ MORE

Appeal for witnesses after gunfire heard in Mahon

More on this topic

We humans are programmed for kindness, here's how to stockpile itWe humans are programmed for kindness, here's how to stockpile it

Virtual Mother's Day campaign is launchedVirtual Mother's Day campaign is launched

Páirc Uí Chaoimh to open as Covid-19 test centrePáirc Uí Chaoimh to open as Covid-19 test centre

HSE places ventilator orders ahead of COVID-19 surgeHSE places ventilator orders ahead of COVID-19 surge


West KerryFuneralTOPIC: Coronavirus