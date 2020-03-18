'We are watching a tsunami coming towards us': Consultant urges protection of ventilator stock

We are watching a tsunami coming towards us, a respiratory consultant has warned.

Dr Oisín O'Connell said speed was of the essence in dealing with Covid-19 and “regular decision pathways” were not what was needed at the moment.

"This is essentially war-time medicine and decisions need to be made quickly. We are going to be practising in situations that we are not used to," he said.

"Some of my intensive care colleagues have been showing videos of how you change one ventilator so that it can ventilate two or more people."

Dr O’Connell said they would never have contemplated doing that a month ago; it certainly would not be regarded as best practice.

"But if you are in an emergency wartime situation that is what you do. Decisions are made for the greater good in these kinds of situations.

"We have to empower people to recognise the gravity of what is going to come upon us and the speed at which it is going to hit our healthcare service."

Dr O’Connell, who was speaking on RTÉ radio, said Ireland should protect its stock of ventilators.

READ MORE Plan underway to coordinate grassroots response to help the vulnerable during virus crisis

Around half of the ventilators manufactured in the world are made in Ireland and it is one of a number of countries realising that a 10-15-fold increase in the number of ventilators will be needed.

Dr O’Connell said a number of countries in Europe were not allowing the equipment to leave the country.

“I do think we need to be protective of what equipment we have in our country because we will be needing it in the coming weeks and months.”

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for people without a GP who may be worried about being tested for Covid-19.

GPs will facilitate people who are not normally registered with their practice, the Irish Medical Organisation and the Irish College of General Practitioners have jointly stated.

“In most cases, you will be asked for your details and will then receive a call back; please don’t make multiple calls to the practice,” they advised.

There is no charge for a Covid-19 triage but patients will have to provide their name, address, date of birth, symptoms, underlying health conditions and Personal Public Service Number (PPSN).

Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and not wait to contact a GP.

The Medical Council has also announced that doctors who rejoin the medical register as part of the national Covid-19 response will have all their registration fees waived.

The council has launched a fast-track system to restore previously registered doctors to the medical register.

“I am calling on my colleagues, be they recently retired, working in areas outside of clinical practice or working or studying abroad to assist with the national response to Covid-19,” said council president, Dr Rita Doyle.

READ MORE Feed The Heroes campaign gets 'incredible' response