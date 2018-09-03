'We are devastated'- Rachel Allen confirms son's arrest following drugs search

Celebrity chef, Rachel Allen, has spoken of her family's devastation at revelations her son Joshua has been arrested.

The celebrity chef's son, who is 18, was arrested when gardai raided a home in Cork and found €30,000 of illegal drugs.

In a widely reported statement this evening the family said they were issuing a statement "to alleviate the frenzy of enquiry and speculation on going in relation to our son Joshua."

The statement went on: "He has been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs (marijuana) with intent to supply them to others.

"He has admitted his guilt immediately and co-operated fully with the Gardaí.

"A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions and when formally charged Joshua will be pleading guilty at the first opportunity.

"We are absolutely devastated at this turn of events.

"Our son is eighteen years old, has never been in trouble with the Gardaí, and has made a huge mistake, which will have profound consequences for him.

"We do not in any way condone his actions, in fact, we utterly condemn them, but it is not for us to condemn him.

"We must now try to look after our son and our family, the best way we can.

"We would ask that the legal process would be allowed to proceed to deal with this matter, without interference, and that we would be allowed to deal with this, like any other parents, in a similar position."

It was reported last week that a house in Shanagarry was searched by Gardai on Thursday evening and a teenager was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

- Digital Desk