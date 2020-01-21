Warmer waters thought to have attracted rare haul of anchovies to Irish waters

Anchovies are normally found in the balmy seas of the Mediterranean, but a number of the tiny fish have been caught off the west coast of Cork in an extremely rare haul.

The tasty fish - which are used as a pizza topping as well as a main ingredient in Caesar salads and Worcester sauce - are generally found off the coast of Spain and Portugal.

But half a dozen were caught off Crookhaven in Cork at the weekend.

The director of Dingle Oceanworld, Kevin Flannery, said it is a sign there is a shoal of the prized fish in Irish waters.

“It’s very rare", said the marine biologist. "The first recorded anchovy was back in 1830 in Ventry and there hadn’t been any down through the years.

“In the 70s there were five recorded in Ireland and now there is these recorded off the west coast of Cork. It’s obvious they are moving into Irish waters.

“You would normally find them off the south west of France and north coast of Spain and all the way down to the Mediterranean and Peru have the biggest fishery in the world for them.”

It is thought warmer waters have attracted the tiny creatures which have to be caught with a special net.

Mr Flannery said:

It just goes to prove the point we may be losing some species but obviously there is great possibility of other species moving in instead.

He said the lucrative fish has already moved into the English Channel off the coast of Cornwall in the last few years.

“They could work out at around €1,000 per tonne. The scarcity of them off the Spanish coast and off the French coast is leading to a greater price for them," said Mr. Flannery. “They are used in everything from fish-based sauces to pizza because they give a beautiful taste."

As climate continues to warm the seas, he said Ireland could see the exit of some traditional fish and the arrival of exotic newcomers.

“If there is an increase in sea temperature you are going to get more of these fish because fish are very vulnerable to a change in temperature. Hake is becoming more prevalent. We are getting fish like Trigger fish, Moray Eel and what you call Red Mullet now in Dublin Bay. They would be all warm water species beginning to move into Ireland.” But cold-water species like cod will not survive in warmer waters.